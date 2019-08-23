BioLineRx Ltd. (BLRX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN)

Since BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) and Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioLineRx Ltd. 5 0.00 N/A -2.99 0.00 Zafgen Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us BioLineRx Ltd. and Zafgen Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioLineRx Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Zafgen Inc. 0.00% -70.6% -52.8%

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for BioLineRx Ltd. and Zafgen Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioLineRx Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Zafgen Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

On the other hand, Zafgen Inc.’s potential upside is 675.58% and its average target price is $6.67.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both BioLineRx Ltd. and Zafgen Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 27.13% and 81.8% respectively. About 3.46% of BioLineRx Ltd.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Zafgen Inc. has 1.14% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioLineRx Ltd. -0.25% -22.16% -31.09% -59.03% -70.47% -39.48% Zafgen Inc. -13.33% -22.22% -64.45% -78.89% -91.17% -81.62%

For the past year BioLineRx Ltd. has stronger performance than Zafgen Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors BioLineRx Ltd. beats Zafgen Inc.

BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical development company, engages in identifying, in-licensing, and developing therapeutic candidates that address unmet medical needs. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage therapeutic candidates, which include BL-8040, a novel peptide for the treatment of multiple cancer and hematological indications; AGI-134, an immunotherapy treatment in development for multiple solid tumors; and BL-5010, a customized, proprietary, pen-like applicator containing a novel, acidic, aqueous solution as a medical device for the non-surgical removal of benign skin lesions. The companyÂ’s other therapeutic candidates comprise BL-1040, a novel, resorbable polymer solution for use in the prevention of ventricular remodeling that may occur in patients who have suffered an acute myocardial infarction; BL-9020, which is a novel monoclonal antibody treatment designed to prevent immune-mediated destruction of insulin-producing beta cells in the pancreas; BL-1210, a drug candidate intended for the treatment of liver fibrosis, primarily non- alcoholic steatohepatitis; BL-1220, an orally administered, novel composition of sodium alginate intended as a novel treatment for various liver failure conditions; and BL-1230, a cannabinoid receptor type 2 intended as a novel anti-inflammatory treatment for dry eye syndrome. The company has strategic collaborations with Novartis Pharma AG; Merck; MD Anderson Cancer Center to investigate the combination of BL-8040 with Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in pancreatic cancer; Genentech Inc. to investigate the combination of BL-8040 and GenentechÂ’s Atezolizumab in various Phase Ib studies for multiple solid tumor indications and acute myeloid leukemia. BioLineRx Ltd. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in ModiÂ’in, Israel.

Zafgen, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes and obesity. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class MetAP2 inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of metabolic diseases. Zafgen, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.