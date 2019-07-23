BioLineRx Ltd. (BLRX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Kindred Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN)

Since BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) and Kindred Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioLineRx Ltd. 6 0.00 N/A -0.21 0.00 Kindred Biosciences Inc. 9 96.22 N/A -1.60 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows BioLineRx Ltd. and Kindred Biosciences Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioLineRx Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Kindred Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -51.7% -47%

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for BioLineRx Ltd. and Kindred Biosciences Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioLineRx Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Kindred Biosciences Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively Kindred Biosciences Inc. has an average price target of $20.31, with potential upside of 231.86%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both BioLineRx Ltd. and Kindred Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 27.13% and 56.8% respectively. 3.46% are BioLineRx Ltd.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% are Kindred Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioLineRx Ltd. -4.81% -12.66% -12.04% -48.78% -57.13% -18.13% Kindred Biosciences Inc. -2.28% 1.35% -14.2% -32.84% -6.25% -17.81%

For the past year BioLineRx Ltd.’s stock price has bigger decline than Kindred Biosciences Inc.

Summary

Kindred Biosciences Inc. beats BioLineRx Ltd. on 5 of the 8 factors.

BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical development company, engages in identifying, in-licensing, and developing therapeutic candidates that address unmet medical needs. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage therapeutic candidates, which include BL-8040, a novel peptide for the treatment of multiple cancer and hematological indications; AGI-134, an immunotherapy treatment in development for multiple solid tumors; and BL-5010, a customized, proprietary, pen-like applicator containing a novel, acidic, aqueous solution as a medical device for the non-surgical removal of benign skin lesions. The companyÂ’s other therapeutic candidates comprise BL-1040, a novel, resorbable polymer solution for use in the prevention of ventricular remodeling that may occur in patients who have suffered an acute myocardial infarction; BL-9020, which is a novel monoclonal antibody treatment designed to prevent immune-mediated destruction of insulin-producing beta cells in the pancreas; BL-1210, a drug candidate intended for the treatment of liver fibrosis, primarily non- alcoholic steatohepatitis; BL-1220, an orally administered, novel composition of sodium alginate intended as a novel treatment for various liver failure conditions; and BL-1230, a cannabinoid receptor type 2 intended as a novel anti-inflammatory treatment for dry eye syndrome. The company has strategic collaborations with Novartis Pharma AG; Merck; MD Anderson Cancer Center to investigate the combination of BL-8040 with Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in pancreatic cancer; Genentech Inc. to investigate the combination of BL-8040 and GenentechÂ’s Atezolizumab in various Phase Ib studies for multiple solid tumor indications and acute myeloid leukemia. BioLineRx Ltd. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in ModiÂ’in, Israel.

Kindred Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for pets. The company's product pipeline includes small molecules and biologics for a range of indications in dogs, cats, and horses. Its lead product candidates comprise Zimeta, a dipyrone injection for the control of pyrexia (fever) in horses; and Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats. The company's other small molecule product candidates consist of KIND-014 for treatment of equine gastric ulcers in horses; and KIND-015 for the management of clinical signs related to equine metabolic syndrome. It is also developing biologics programs, including KIND-510, a feline recombinant erythropoietin for the control of non-regenerative anemia in cats; KIND-011, an anti-tumor necrosis factor (TNF) to treat newborn foals; and canine atopic dermatitis, an immune-mediated inflammatory, chronic skin disease related to allergies. In addition, the company engages in the development of other biologic product candidates, such as KIND-502 to treat allergic and immune-mediated diseases; KIND-0888, an antibody that targets CD20; various antibodies that target cytokines involved in atopic dermatitis; KIND-509, an antibody that targets the canine TNF; and KIND-Bodies, a biologics scaffold technology. Further, it is developing anti-IL31, anti-IL17, and anti-IL4/13 sink antibodies for treating atopic dermatitis in dogs; anti-TNF antibody for inflammatory bowel disease in dogs; anti-IgE antibody for treating allergic diseases in dogs; anti-VEGF antibody for cancer in dogs; anti-CD20 for treating cancer and autoimmune diseases in dogs; and checkpoint inhibitors to treat cancer in dogs. Kindred Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Burlingame, California.