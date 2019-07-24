BioLineRx Ltd. (BLRX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)

Since BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioLineRx Ltd. 6 0.00 N/A -0.21 0.00 Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 54 0.00 N/A -3.41 0.00

Demonstrates BioLineRx Ltd. and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioLineRx Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -31.8% -29.7%

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for BioLineRx Ltd. and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioLineRx Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

Competitively the consensus target price of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. is $82.67, which is potential 49.36% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 27.13% of BioLineRx Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 13.19% of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 3.46% of BioLineRx Ltd.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 4.4% of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioLineRx Ltd. -4.81% -12.66% -12.04% -48.78% -57.13% -18.13% Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. -0.02% 0.91% 15.27% 45.3% 16.15% 41.19%

For the past year BioLineRx Ltd. has -18.13% weaker performance while Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. has 41.19% stronger performance.

Summary

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors BioLineRx Ltd.

BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical development company, engages in identifying, in-licensing, and developing therapeutic candidates that address unmet medical needs. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage therapeutic candidates, which include BL-8040, a novel peptide for the treatment of multiple cancer and hematological indications; AGI-134, an immunotherapy treatment in development for multiple solid tumors; and BL-5010, a customized, proprietary, pen-like applicator containing a novel, acidic, aqueous solution as a medical device for the non-surgical removal of benign skin lesions. The companyÂ’s other therapeutic candidates comprise BL-1040, a novel, resorbable polymer solution for use in the prevention of ventricular remodeling that may occur in patients who have suffered an acute myocardial infarction; BL-9020, which is a novel monoclonal antibody treatment designed to prevent immune-mediated destruction of insulin-producing beta cells in the pancreas; BL-1210, a drug candidate intended for the treatment of liver fibrosis, primarily non- alcoholic steatohepatitis; BL-1220, an orally administered, novel composition of sodium alginate intended as a novel treatment for various liver failure conditions; and BL-1230, a cannabinoid receptor type 2 intended as a novel anti-inflammatory treatment for dry eye syndrome. The company has strategic collaborations with Novartis Pharma AG; Merck; MD Anderson Cancer Center to investigate the combination of BL-8040 with Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in pancreatic cancer; Genentech Inc. to investigate the combination of BL-8040 and GenentechÂ’s Atezolizumab in various Phase Ib studies for multiple solid tumor indications and acute myeloid leukemia. BioLineRx Ltd. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in ModiÂ’in, Israel.