BioLineRx Ltd. (BLRX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX)

BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioLineRx Ltd. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.21 0.00 Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 10 9.33 N/A -4.50 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of BioLineRx Ltd. and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioLineRx Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -54.9% -44.4%

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for BioLineRx Ltd. and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioLineRx Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price is $24, while its potential upside is 308.16%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 27.13% of BioLineRx Ltd. shares and 87.1% of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. shares. About 3.46% of BioLineRx Ltd.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.5% of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioLineRx Ltd. -4.81% -12.66% -12.04% -48.78% -57.13% -18.13% Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. -16.18% -26.11% -21.08% -20.74% -48.45% -1.4%

For the past year BioLineRx Ltd.’s stock price has bigger decline than Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors BioLineRx Ltd.

BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical development company, engages in identifying, in-licensing, and developing therapeutic candidates that address unmet medical needs. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage therapeutic candidates, which include BL-8040, a novel peptide for the treatment of multiple cancer and hematological indications; AGI-134, an immunotherapy treatment in development for multiple solid tumors; and BL-5010, a customized, proprietary, pen-like applicator containing a novel, acidic, aqueous solution as a medical device for the non-surgical removal of benign skin lesions. The companyÂ’s other therapeutic candidates comprise BL-1040, a novel, resorbable polymer solution for use in the prevention of ventricular remodeling that may occur in patients who have suffered an acute myocardial infarction; BL-9020, which is a novel monoclonal antibody treatment designed to prevent immune-mediated destruction of insulin-producing beta cells in the pancreas; BL-1210, a drug candidate intended for the treatment of liver fibrosis, primarily non- alcoholic steatohepatitis; BL-1220, an orally administered, novel composition of sodium alginate intended as a novel treatment for various liver failure conditions; and BL-1230, a cannabinoid receptor type 2 intended as a novel anti-inflammatory treatment for dry eye syndrome. The company has strategic collaborations with Novartis Pharma AG; Merck; MD Anderson Cancer Center to investigate the combination of BL-8040 with Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in pancreatic cancer; Genentech Inc. to investigate the combination of BL-8040 and GenentechÂ’s Atezolizumab in various Phase Ib studies for multiple solid tumor indications and acute myeloid leukemia. BioLineRx Ltd. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in ModiÂ’in, Israel.