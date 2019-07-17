BioLineRx Ltd. (BLRX) Reaches $4.28 After 5.00% Down Move; Novare Capital Management Lifted By $1.07 Million Its Cardinal Health (CAH) Position

The stock of BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 4.68% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $4.28. About 104,423 shares traded or 79.90% up from the average. BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) has declined 57.13% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.56% the S&P500. Some Historical BLRX News: 17/05/2018 – BioLineRx Reports Results of Phase 2 Study for BL-8040 Monotherapy in Stem Cell Mobilization for Allogeneic Bone Marrow Transplantation; 26/03/2018 – BIOLINERX NOTICE OF ALLOWANCE FOR PATENT COVERING AGI-134; 06/03/2018 – BioLine RX 2017 Loss/Shr 27cThe move comes after 9 months negative chart setup for the $42.73M company. It was reported on Jul, 17 by Barchart.com. We have $4.07 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:BLRX worth $2.14 million less.

Novare Capital Management Llc increased Cardinal Health Inc (CAH) stake by 25.52% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Novare Capital Management Llc acquired 22,215 shares as Cardinal Health Inc (CAH)’s stock declined 16.11%. The Novare Capital Management Llc holds 109,252 shares with $5.26M value, up from 87,037 last quarter. Cardinal Health Inc now has $13.43 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.68% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $45.07. About 3.07M shares traded or 8.74% up from the average. Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) has declined 16.28% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.71% the S&P500. Some Historical CAH News: 20/03/2018 – Cardinal Health Highlights Commitment To Gender Equity As Part Of Women’s History Month Celebrations; 26/03/2018 – Cardinal Health Inc. CDS Tightens 9 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 20/03/2018 – Cardinal Health Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – Cardinal Health CDS Tightens 8 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL CFO: ‘REVIEWING OPTIONS’ ON CORDIS TAX RATE; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL HEALTH INC CAH.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $4.85 TO $4.95; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL HEALTH INC CAH.N ON CONF CALL SAYS THAT OPERATING COSTS AND INVENTORY RESERVES CONTINUE TO BE CHALLENGES IN CORDIS UNIT; 09/03/2018 – Cardinal Health Recommends Hldrs Reject Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Cap Corp; 09/03/2018 – CARDINAL HEALTH RECOMMENDS HOLDERS REJECT BELOW-MARKET; 28/03/2018 – Survey Finds 40 Percent of Health Care Providers Have Canceled Surgical Cases Due to Lack of Supplies

Analysts await BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) to report earnings on August, 12. They expect $-0.05 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $-0.05 per share. After $-0.05 actual earnings per share reported by BioLineRx Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

BioLine Rx Ltd, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical development company, engages in identifying, in-licensing, and developing therapeutic candidates that address unmet medical needs. The company has market cap of $42.73 million. The Company’s development pipeline consists of clinical-stage therapeutic candidates, which include BL-8040, a novel peptide for the treatment of multiple cancer and hematological indications; AGI-134, an immunotherapy treatment in development for multiple solid tumors; and BL-5010, a customized, proprietary, pen-like applicator containing a novel, acidic, aqueous solution as a medical device for the non-surgical removal of benign skin lesions. It currently has negative earnings. The company??s other therapeutic candidates comprise BL-1040, a novel, resorbable polymer solution for use in the prevention of ventricular remodeling that may occur in patients who have suffered an acute myocardial infarction; BL-9020, which is a novel monoclonal antibody treatment designed to prevent immune-mediated destruction of insulin-producing beta cells in the pancreas; BL-1210, a drug candidate intended for the treatment of liver fibrosis, primarily non- alcoholic steatohepatitis; BL-1220, an orally administered, novel composition of sodium alginate intended as a novel treatment for various liver failure conditions; and BL-1230, a cannabinoid receptor type 2 intended as a novel anti-inflammatory treatment for dry eye syndrome.

