BioLineRx Ltd. (BLRX) Reaches $2.70 Yearly Low; Chimera Investment (CIM) Shorts Raised By 13.96%

The stock of BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) hit a new 52-week low and has $2.62 target or 3.00% below today’s $2.70 share price. The 8 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $27.98M company. The 1-year low was reported on Sep, 3 by Barchart.com. If the $2.62 price target is reached, the company will be worth $839,490 less. The stock decreased 5.26% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $2.7. About 736,640 shares traded or 1285.96% up from the average. BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) has declined 70.47% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 70.47% the S&P500. Some Historical BLRX News: 06/03/2018 – BioLine RX 2017 Loss/Shr 27c; 17/05/2018 – BIOLINE RX LTD – BL-8040 WAS SAFE AND WELL TOLERATED; 22/05/2018 – BIOLINE RX LTD BLRX.TA – QTRLY LOSS PER ORDINARY SHARE BASIC AND DILUTED $0.06; 22/05/2018 – BioLine RX 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 26/03/2018 – BioLineRx Announces Notice of Allowance From USPTO for Patent Covering AGI-134 – a Novel Immunotherapy for Treating Solid Tumors; 24/04/2018 – BIOLINE: NASDAQ NOTICE OF NON-COMPLIANCE WITH MINIMUM BID RULE; 16/05/2018 – BioLineRx: Patent Valid Through March 2034, With Up to Five Years’ Patent Term Extension; 06/03/2018 – BioLine RX 2017 Loss $24.4M; 06/03/2018 BioLineRx Reports Year End 2017 Financial Results; 26/03/2018 – BIOLINE RX LTD – ADDITIONAL CORRESPONDING PATENT APPLICATIONS FOR AGI-134 ARE PENDING IN EUROPE, JAPAN, CHINA, CANADA, AUSTRALIA AND ISRAEL

Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE:CIM) had an increase of 13.96% in short interest. CIM’s SI was 11.56M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 13.96% from 10.14 million shares previously. With 1.08 million avg volume, 11 days are for Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE:CIM)’s short sellers to cover CIM’s short positions. The SI to Chimera Investment Corporation’s float is 6.28%. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $19.13. About 1.06M shares traded. Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE:CIM) has risen 1.58% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CIM News: 09/04/2018 – Authers’ Note: The Chimerican Chimera; 18/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Solar Capital, Summit Hotel Properties, FARO Technologies, Medical Propert; 03/05/2018 – CHIMERA 1Q NET INTEREST INCOME $147.9M, EST. $148.7M; 03/05/2018 – Chimera Investment 1Q Core EPS 58c; 03/05/2018 – Chimera Investment 1Q EPS $1.22; 03/04/2018 – Rhode Island AG: Precautionary Boil Water Advisory Lifted for Chimera Inc. (DBA Davis Mobile Home Park, in Glocester); 27/03/2018 – The Chimera group is hoping to raise over $375 million in its token offering; 24/04/2018 – Moody’s Investors Service, (“Moody’s”) assigns provisional ratings to Prime RMBS issued by CIM Trust 2018-J1; 06/03/2018 – Chimera Appoints New Board Member Debra W. Still and Announces the Retirement of Paul Keenan from the Chimera Board of; 06/03/2018 – Chimera Appoints New Bd Member Debra W. Still and Announces the Retirement of Paul Keenan From the Chimera Bd of Directors

Analysts await BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $-0.70 EPS, up 22.22% or $0.20 from last year’s $-0.9 per share. After $-0.04 actual EPS reported by BioLineRx Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1,650.00% negative EPS growth.

BioLine Rx Ltd, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical development company, engages in identifying, in-licensing, and developing therapeutic candidates that address unmet medical needs. The company has market cap of $27.98 million. The Company’s development pipeline consists of clinical-stage therapeutic candidates, which include BL-8040, a novel peptide for the treatment of multiple cancer and hematological indications; AGI-134, an immunotherapy treatment in development for multiple solid tumors; and BL-5010, a customized, proprietary, pen-like applicator containing a novel, acidic, aqueous solution as a medical device for the non-surgical removal of benign skin lesions. It currently has negative earnings. The company??s other therapeutic candidates comprise BL-1040, a novel, resorbable polymer solution for use in the prevention of ventricular remodeling that may occur in patients who have suffered an acute myocardial infarction; BL-9020, which is a novel monoclonal antibody treatment designed to prevent immune-mediated destruction of insulin-producing beta cells in the pancreas; BL-1210, a drug candidate intended for the treatment of liver fibrosis, primarily non- alcoholic steatohepatitis; BL-1220, an orally administered, novel composition of sodium alginate intended as a novel treatment for various liver failure conditions; and BL-1230, a cannabinoid receptor type 2 intended as a novel anti-inflammatory treatment for dry eye syndrome.

Among 2 analysts covering Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Chimera Investment has $20 highest and $19.5000 lowest target. $19.75’s average target is 3.24% above currents $19.13 stock price. Chimera Investment had 5 analyst reports since March 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE:CIM) earned “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, August 21.

