BioLineRx Ltd. (BLRX) EPS Estimated At $-0.65; MADALENA ENERGY COMMON SHARES CANAD (MDLNF) Shorts Raised By 153000%

Analysts expect BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) to report $-0.65 EPS on August, 12.They anticipate $0.10 EPS change or 13.33% from last quarter’s $-0.75 EPS. After having $-0.75 EPS previously, BioLineRx Ltd.’s analysts see -13.33% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.89% or $0.075 during the last trading session, reaching $4.045. About 1,702 shares traded. BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) has declined 70.47% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 70.47% the S&P500. Some Historical BLRX News: 17/05/2018 – BioLineRx to Present Overall Survival Data at EHA from Phase 2a Study of BL-8040 in r/r AML Patients; 22/05/2018 – BioLine RX 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 06/03/2018 – BIOLINE RX LTD – COMPANY HELD $49.5 MLN IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND SHORT-TERM BANK DEPOSITS AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017; 17/05/2018 – BIOLINE RX LTD – BL-8040 WAS SAFE AND WELL TOLERATED; 26/03/2018 – BIOLINE RX LTD – ADDITIONAL CORRESPONDING PATENT APPLICATIONS FOR AGI-134 ARE PENDING IN EUROPE, JAPAN, CHINA, CANADA, AUSTRALIA AND ISRAEL; 26/03/2018 – BioLineRx Announces Notice of Allowance From USPTO for Patent Covering AGI-134 – a Novel Immunotherapy for Treating Solid; 17/05/2018 – BioLineRx Reports Results of Phase 2 Study for BL-8040 Monotherapy in Stem Cell Mobilization for Allogeneic Bone Marrow Transpl; 16/05/2018 – BioLineRx: Patent Valid Through March 2034, With Up to Five Years’ Patent Term Extension; 06/03/2018 – BioLine RX 2017 Loss/Shr 27c; 06/03/2018 – BioLine RX 2017 Loss $24.4M

MADALENA ENERGY INC COMMON SHARES CANAD (OTCMKTS:MDLNF) had an increase of 153000% in short interest. MDLNF’s SI was 153,100 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 153000% from 100 shares previously. With 329,800 avg volume, 1 days are for MADALENA ENERGY INC COMMON SHARES CANAD (OTCMKTS:MDLNF)’s short sellers to cover MDLNF’s short positions. The stock increased 1.52% or $0.002 during the last trading session, reaching $0.134. About 23,500 shares traded. Madalena Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDLNF) has 0.00% since August 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Madalena Energy Inc. explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company has market cap of $71.30 million. The firm primarily holds approximately 950,000 net acres in properties located in the Noroeste Basin in Northern Argentina and the NeuquÃ©n Basin in central Argentina. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s primary producing concessions are located at Surubi, Puesto Morales, and CoirÃ³n Amargo.

BioLine Rx Ltd, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical development company, engages in identifying, in-licensing, and developing therapeutic candidates that address unmet medical needs. The company has market cap of $37.54 million. The Company’s development pipeline consists of clinical-stage therapeutic candidates, which include BL-8040, a novel peptide for the treatment of multiple cancer and hematological indications; AGI-134, an immunotherapy treatment in development for multiple solid tumors; and BL-5010, a customized, proprietary, pen-like applicator containing a novel, acidic, aqueous solution as a medical device for the non-surgical removal of benign skin lesions. It currently has negative earnings. The company's other therapeutic candidates comprise BL-1040, a novel, resorbable polymer solution for use in the prevention of ventricular remodeling that may occur in patients who have suffered an acute myocardial infarction; BL-9020, which is a novel monoclonal antibody treatment designed to prevent immune-mediated destruction of insulin-producing beta cells in the pancreas; BL-1210, a drug candidate intended for the treatment of liver fibrosis, primarily non- alcoholic steatohepatitis; BL-1220, an orally administered, novel composition of sodium alginate intended as a novel treatment for various liver failure conditions; and BL-1230, a cannabinoid receptor type 2 intended as a novel anti-inflammatory treatment for dry eye syndrome.