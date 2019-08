BioLineRx Ltd. (BLRX) EPS Estimated At $-0.65; MADALENA ENERGY COMMON SHARES CANAD (MDLNF) Shorts Raised By 153000%

Analysts expect BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) to report $-0.65 EPS on August, 12.They anticipate $0.10 EPS change or 13.33% from last quarter’s $-0.75 EPS. After having $-0.75 EPS previously, BioLineRx Ltd.’s analysts see -13.33% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.89% or $0.075 during the last trading session, reaching $4.045. About 1,702 shares traded. BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) has declined 70.47% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 70.47% the S&P500. Some Historical BLRX News: 17/05/2018 – BioLineRx to Present Overall Survival Data at EHA from Phase 2a Study of BL-8040 in r/r AML Patients; 22/05/2018 – BioLine RX 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 06/03/2018 – BIOLINE RX LTD – COMPANY HELD $49.5 MLN IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND SHORT-TERM BANK DEPOSITS AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017; 17/05/2018 – BIOLINE RX LTD – BL-8040 WAS SAFE AND WELL TOLERATED; 26/03/2018 – BIOLINE RX LTD – ADDITIONAL CORRESPONDING PATENT APPLICATIONS FOR AGI-134 ARE PENDING IN EUROPE, JAPAN, CHINA, CANADA, AUSTRALIA AND ISRAEL; 26/03/2018 – BioLineRx Announces Notice of Allowance From USPTO for Patent Covering AGI-134 – a Novel Immunotherapy for Treating Solid; 17/05/2018 – BioLineRx Reports Results of Phase 2 Study for BL-8040 Monotherapy in Stem Cell Mobilization for Allogeneic Bone Marrow Transpl; 16/05/2018 – BioLineRx: Patent Valid Through March 2034, With Up to Five Years’ Patent Term Extension; 06/03/2018 – BioLine RX 2017 Loss/Shr 27c; 06/03/2018 – BioLine RX 2017 Loss $24.4M

MADALENA ENERGY INC COMMON SHARES CANAD (OTCMKTS:MDLNF) had an increase of 153000% in short interest.

Madalena Energy Inc. explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company has market cap of $71.30 million. The firm primarily holds approximately 950,000 net acres in properties located in the Noroeste Basin in Northern Argentina and the Neuquén Basin in central Argentina. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s primary producing concessions are located at Surubi, Puesto Morales, and Coirón Amargo.

More important recent Madalena Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDLNF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “More on Madalena Energy Q4 results – Seeking Alpha” on April 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com published article titled: “Madalena Energy: Huge Growth Potential, Massive Undervaluation – Seeking Alpha”, Seekingalpha.com published: “Madalena Energy: An Interview With CEO Jose David Penafiel – Seeking Alpha” on December 14, 2017. More interesting news about Madalena Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDLNF) was released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “SHU Portfolio: And Now For Something Completely Speculative – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 19, 2017.

BioLine Rx Ltd, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical development company, engages in identifying, in-licensing, and developing therapeutic candidates that address unmet medical needs. The company has market cap of $37.54 million. The Company’s development pipeline consists of clinical-stage therapeutic candidates, which include BL-8040, a novel peptide for the treatment of multiple cancer and hematological indications; AGI-134, an immunotherapy treatment in development for multiple solid tumors; and BL-5010, a customized, proprietary, pen-like applicator containing a novel, acidic, aqueous solution as a medical device for the non-surgical removal of benign skin lesions. It currently has negative earnings. The company's other therapeutic candidates comprise BL-1040, a novel, resorbable polymer solution for use in the prevention of ventricular remodeling that may occur in patients who have suffered an acute myocardial infarction; BL-9020, which is a novel monoclonal antibody treatment designed to prevent immune-mediated destruction of insulin-producing beta cells in the pancreas; BL-1210, a drug candidate intended for the treatment of liver fibrosis, primarily non- alcoholic steatohepatitis; BL-1220, an orally administered, novel composition of sodium alginate intended as a novel treatment for various liver failure conditions; and BL-1230, a cannabinoid receptor type 2 intended as a novel anti-inflammatory treatment for dry eye syndrome.