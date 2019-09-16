BioLineRx Ltd. (BLRX) and Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) Contrasting side by side

We will be comparing the differences between BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) and Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioLineRx Ltd. 5 0.00 N/A -2.99 0.00 Trillium Therapeutics Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -2.55 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for BioLineRx Ltd. and Trillium Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of BioLineRx Ltd. and Trillium Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioLineRx Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Trillium Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 27.13% of BioLineRx Ltd. shares and 40.67% of Trillium Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders held 3.46% of BioLineRx Ltd. shares. Comparatively, Trillium Therapeutics Inc. has 0.26% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioLineRx Ltd. -0.25% -22.16% -31.09% -59.03% -70.47% -39.48% Trillium Therapeutics Inc. -1.69% 4.05% -38.77% -80.06% -93.02% -79.59%

For the past year BioLineRx Ltd. has stronger performance than Trillium Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 2 of the 3 factors BioLineRx Ltd. beats Trillium Therapeutics Inc.

BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical development company, engages in identifying, in-licensing, and developing therapeutic candidates that address unmet medical needs. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage therapeutic candidates, which include BL-8040, a novel peptide for the treatment of multiple cancer and hematological indications; AGI-134, an immunotherapy treatment in development for multiple solid tumors; and BL-5010, a customized, proprietary, pen-like applicator containing a novel, acidic, aqueous solution as a medical device for the non-surgical removal of benign skin lesions. The companyÂ’s other therapeutic candidates comprise BL-1040, a novel, resorbable polymer solution for use in the prevention of ventricular remodeling that may occur in patients who have suffered an acute myocardial infarction; BL-9020, which is a novel monoclonal antibody treatment designed to prevent immune-mediated destruction of insulin-producing beta cells in the pancreas; BL-1210, a drug candidate intended for the treatment of liver fibrosis, primarily non- alcoholic steatohepatitis; BL-1220, an orally administered, novel composition of sodium alginate intended as a novel treatment for various liver failure conditions; and BL-1230, a cannabinoid receptor type 2 intended as a novel anti-inflammatory treatment for dry eye syndrome. The company has strategic collaborations with Novartis Pharma AG; Merck; MD Anderson Cancer Center to investigate the combination of BL-8040 with Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in pancreatic cancer; Genentech Inc. to investigate the combination of BL-8040 and GenentechÂ’s Atezolizumab in various Phase Ib studies for multiple solid tumor indications and acute myeloid leukemia. BioLineRx Ltd. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in ModiÂ’in, Israel.

Trillium Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advanced hematologic malignancies and solid tumors therapy. Its product candidates also include TTI-622, an IgG4 SIRPaFc protein for combination therapy; bromodomain inhibitor; and epidermal growth factor receptor antagonist, which are in preclinical development stage, as well as undisclosed immuno-oncology targets that are in the discovery Phase. The company was formerly known as Stem Cell Therapeutics Corp. and changed its name to Trillium Therapeutics Inc. in June 2014. Trillium Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.