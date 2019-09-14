BioLineRx Ltd. (BLRX) and Its Competitors Comparing side by side.

We are comparing BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) and its competitors on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

27.13% of BioLineRx Ltd.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.20% of all Biotechnology’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 3.46% of BioLineRx Ltd. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.45% of all Biotechnology companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have BioLineRx Ltd. and its peers’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioLineRx Ltd. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 812.10% 105.95% 28.39%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares BioLineRx Ltd. and its peers’ .

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio BioLineRx Ltd. N/A 5 0.00 Industry Average 33.76M 4.16M 35.97

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for BioLineRx Ltd. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioLineRx Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.50 1.95 2.82

The competitors have a potential upside of 150.65%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of BioLineRx Ltd. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioLineRx Ltd. -0.25% -22.16% -31.09% -59.03% -70.47% -39.48% Industry Average 5.82% 9.20% 28.08% 41.63% 73.35% 54.83%

For the past year BioLineRx Ltd. has -39.48% weaker performance while BioLineRx Ltd.’s peers have 54.83% stronger performance.

Dividends

BioLineRx Ltd. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors BioLineRx Ltd.’s competitors beat BioLineRx Ltd.

BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical development company, engages in identifying, in-licensing, and developing therapeutic candidates that address unmet medical needs. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage therapeutic candidates, which include BL-8040, a novel peptide for the treatment of multiple cancer and hematological indications; AGI-134, an immunotherapy treatment in development for multiple solid tumors; and BL-5010, a customized, proprietary, pen-like applicator containing a novel, acidic, aqueous solution as a medical device for the non-surgical removal of benign skin lesions. The companyÂ’s other therapeutic candidates comprise BL-1040, a novel, resorbable polymer solution for use in the prevention of ventricular remodeling that may occur in patients who have suffered an acute myocardial infarction; BL-9020, which is a novel monoclonal antibody treatment designed to prevent immune-mediated destruction of insulin-producing beta cells in the pancreas; BL-1210, a drug candidate intended for the treatment of liver fibrosis, primarily non- alcoholic steatohepatitis; BL-1220, an orally administered, novel composition of sodium alginate intended as a novel treatment for various liver failure conditions; and BL-1230, a cannabinoid receptor type 2 intended as a novel anti-inflammatory treatment for dry eye syndrome. The company has strategic collaborations with Novartis Pharma AG; Merck; MD Anderson Cancer Center to investigate the combination of BL-8040 with Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in pancreatic cancer; Genentech Inc. to investigate the combination of BL-8040 and GenentechÂ’s Atezolizumab in various Phase Ib studies for multiple solid tumor indications and acute myeloid leukemia. BioLineRx Ltd. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in ModiÂ’in, Israel.