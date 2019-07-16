BioLineRx Ltd. (BLRX) Analysts See $-0.05 EPS; 51job – American Depositary Shares Each Rep (JOBS) Sellers Decreased By 0.38% Their Shorts

51job Inc – American Depositary Shares Each Rep (NASDAQ:JOBS) had a decrease of 0.38% in short interest. JOBS’s SI was 3.02M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 0.38% from 3.03 million shares previously. With 156,100 avg volume, 19 days are for 51job Inc – American Depositary Shares Each Rep (NASDAQ:JOBS)’s short sellers to cover JOBS’s short positions. The SI to 51job Inc – American Depositary Shares Each Rep’s float is 13.25%. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $77.04. About 97,091 shares traded. 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) has declined 27.00% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.43% the S&P500. Some Historical JOBS News: 03/05/2018 – 51JOB 1Q NET REV. $129.3M, EST. $121.7M (2 EST.); 03/05/2018 – 51JOB SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 59C TO 64C, EST. 62C (2 EST.); 03/05/2018 – 51JOB 1Q ADJ EPS 60C, EST. 54C (2 EST.); 30/03/2018 51job, Inc. Files Annual Report on Form 20-F

Analysts expect BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) to report $-0.05 EPS on August, 12.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $-0.05 EPS. After having $-0.05 EPS previously, BioLineRx Ltd.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.22% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $4.6. About 131,596 shares traded or 130.53% up from the average. BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) has declined 57.13% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.56% the S&P500. Some Historical BLRX News: 06/03/2018 BioLineRx Reports Year End 2017 Financial Results; 16/05/2018 – BioLineRx: Patent Valid Through March 2034, With Up to Five Years’ Patent Term Extension; 06/03/2018 – BIOLINERX SEES PHASE 2A BL-8040, KEYTRUDA COMBO RESULTS 2H `18; 17/05/2018 – BIOLINE RX-BL-8040 WAS SAFE AND WELL TOLERATED,ADVERSE EVENTS CONSISTING OF INJECTION SITE REACTIONS,TRANSIENT SYSTEMIC REACTIONS WHICH WERE RESOLVED; 06/03/2018 – BioLine RX 2017 R&D Expenses $19.5 Million; 26/03/2018 – BIOLINE RX LTD – ADDITIONAL CORRESPONDING PATENT APPLICATIONS FOR AGI-134 ARE PENDING IN EUROPE, JAPAN, CHINA, CANADA, AUSTRALIA AND ISRAEL; 26/03/2018 – BIOLINERX REPORTS NOTICE OF ALLOWANCE FROM USPTO; 17/05/2018 – BioLineRx to Present Overall Survival Data at EHA from Phase 2a Study of BL-8040 in r/r AML Patients; 17/05/2018 – BioLineRx Reports Results of Phase 2 Study for BL-8040 Monotherapy in Stem Cell Mobilization for Allogeneic Bone Marrow Transplantation; 26/03/2018 – BIOLINERX NOTICE OF ALLOWANCE FOR PATENT COVERING AGI-134

BioLine Rx Ltd, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical development company, engages in identifying, in-licensing, and developing therapeutic candidates that address unmet medical needs. The company has market cap of $47.17 million. The Company’s development pipeline consists of clinical-stage therapeutic candidates, which include BL-8040, a novel peptide for the treatment of multiple cancer and hematological indications; AGI-134, an immunotherapy treatment in development for multiple solid tumors; and BL-5010, a customized, proprietary, pen-like applicator containing a novel, acidic, aqueous solution as a medical device for the non-surgical removal of benign skin lesions. It currently has negative earnings. The company's other therapeutic candidates comprise BL-1040, a novel, resorbable polymer solution for use in the prevention of ventricular remodeling that may occur in patients who have suffered an acute myocardial infarction; BL-9020, which is a novel monoclonal antibody treatment designed to prevent immune-mediated destruction of insulin-producing beta cells in the pancreas; BL-1210, a drug candidate intended for the treatment of liver fibrosis, primarily non- alcoholic steatohepatitis; BL-1220, an orally administered, novel composition of sodium alginate intended as a novel treatment for various liver failure conditions; and BL-1230, a cannabinoid receptor type 2 intended as a novel anti-inflammatory treatment for dry eye syndrome.

More notable recent BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “BioLineRx reverse splits ADSs 1:15; shares off 3% after hours – Seeking Alpha” on June 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “BioLineRx: With A Lot Of Cash In Hand And Undervalued – Seeking Alpha” published on February 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “BioLineRx launches public offering of ADS and warrants – Seeking Alpha” on February 05, 2019. More interesting news about BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Health Care Sector Update for 03/27/2019: AXSM, BLRX, WCG, CNC, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN – Nasdaq” published on March 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Health Care Sector Update for 02/04/2019: ABMD,OMCL,BLRX,ABBV,BLK – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 04, 2019.

More notable recent 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “U.S. Jobs Growth Roars Back: Winners & Losers – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Wall Street Tumbles Despite Robust Job Additions – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Amazon on a Hiring Spree, to Add More Than 2K Jobs in Britain – Nasdaq” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “ArcelorMittal S.Africa to cut more than 2,000 jobs, shares drop – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “4 Funds to Buy From Sectors That Added Most Jobs in June – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 11, 2019.