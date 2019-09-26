BioLife Solutions Inc. (BLFS)’s Financial Results Comparing With ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

BioLife Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) and ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) compete with each other in the Medical Instruments & Supplies sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioLife Solutions Inc. 18 15.00 N/A 0.16 122.24 ResMed Inc. 118 7.50 N/A 3.16 40.73

Demonstrates BioLife Solutions Inc. and ResMed Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. ResMed Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than BioLife Solutions Inc. The business that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. BioLife Solutions Inc.’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than ResMed Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides BioLife Solutions Inc. and ResMed Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioLife Solutions Inc. 0.00% 9.2% 8.5% ResMed Inc. 0.00% 22.7% 12.8%

Risk and Volatility

BioLife Solutions Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 38.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.38 beta. Competitively, ResMed Inc.’s 54.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.46 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of BioLife Solutions Inc. is 14.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 13. The Current Ratio of rival ResMed Inc. is 2.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.7. BioLife Solutions Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than ResMed Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for BioLife Solutions Inc. and ResMed Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioLife Solutions Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 ResMed Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

BioLife Solutions Inc.’s average price target is $22, while its potential upside is 22.97%. On the other hand, ResMed Inc.’s potential upside is 2.93% and its average price target is $140. The data provided earlier shows that BioLife Solutions Inc. appears more favorable than ResMed Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

BioLife Solutions Inc. and ResMed Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 47.7% and 71.5%. 2.8% are BioLife Solutions Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of ResMed Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioLife Solutions Inc. -4.12% 9.66% 11% 45.24% 7.5% 58.52% ResMed Inc. 2.58% 3.99% 23.22% 37.29% 22.98% 13.02%

For the past year BioLife Solutions Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than ResMed Inc.

BioLife Solutions, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets patented hypothermic storage and cryopreservation solutions for cells and tissues in the United States. Its products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced, delayed-onset cell damage, and death. The company offers HypoThermosol FRS, a hypothermic storage and shipping media product to mitigate temperature-induced molecular cell stress responses that occur during chilling and re-warming of biologics, intermediate products, and final cell products intended for research and clinical applications; and CryoStor cryopreservation freeze media products, which are designed to mitigate temperature-induced molecular cell stress responses during freezing and thawing. It also provides BloodStor freeze media products, such as BloodStor 55-5 and BloodStor 100 for cryopreservation of stem and other cells isolated from umbilical cord and peripheral blood, and bone marrow; and cell thawing media, which offers Dextran and saline for washing cryopreserved cells and tissues to dilute or remove cryoprotectants. In addition, the company provides custom product formulation and packaging services; contract aseptic manufacturing formulation, fill, and finish services of liquid media products; and precision thermal packaging products and cloud-hosted Web applications. It markets its products to the regenerative medicine, bio-banking, drug discovery markets, comprising hospital-based stem cell transplant centers, pharmaceutical companies, cord blood and adult stem cell banks, hair transplant centers, and suppliers of cells to the drug discovery, toxicology testing, and diagnostic markets. BioLife Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.

ResMed Inc. develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes. The company also provides humidifiers, carry bags, and breathing circuits; and data communications and control products, such as EasyCare, ResLink, ResControl, ResControl II, TxControl, ResScan, and ResTraxx modules that facilitate the transfer of data and other information to and from the flow generators. It markets its products to sleep clinics, home healthcare dealers, patients, hospitals, physicians, and third-party payers through a network of distributors and direct sales force in approximately 120 countries. ResMed Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.