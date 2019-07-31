BioLife Solutions Inc. (BLFS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Pro-Dex Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX)

BioLife Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) and Pro-Dex Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX) compete with each other in the Medical Instruments & Supplies sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioLife Solutions Inc. 17 17.58 N/A 0.13 137.27 Pro-Dex Inc. 14 2.26 N/A 0.77 17.88

In table 1 we can see BioLife Solutions Inc. and Pro-Dex Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Pro-Dex Inc. seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to BioLife Solutions Inc. The company that Presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. BioLife Solutions Inc.’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Pro-Dex Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioLife Solutions Inc. 0.00% 4.9% 4.5% Pro-Dex Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

BioLife Solutions Inc. has a 1.6 beta, while its volatility is 60.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Pro-Dex Inc. has a 1.05 beta and it is 5.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

BioLife Solutions Inc. has a Current Ratio of 19.4 and a Quick Ratio of 17.6. Competitively, Pro-Dex Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.9 and has 4.6 Quick Ratio. BioLife Solutions Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Pro-Dex Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

BioLife Solutions Inc. and Pro-Dex Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioLife Solutions Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Pro-Dex Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

BioLife Solutions Inc.’s upside potential is 9.55% at a $21 average target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

BioLife Solutions Inc. and Pro-Dex Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 43.1% and 22.8%. 3% are BioLife Solutions Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3% of Pro-Dex Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioLife Solutions Inc. 3.54% 0.17% 7.4% 26.04% 103.83% 46.05% Pro-Dex Inc. -21.18% -9.97% -9.37% 13.71% 99.71% 13.66%

For the past year BioLife Solutions Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Pro-Dex Inc.

Summary

On 10 of the 11 factors BioLife Solutions Inc. beats Pro-Dex Inc.

BioLife Solutions, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets patented hypothermic storage and cryopreservation solutions for cells and tissues in the United States. Its products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced, delayed-onset cell damage, and death. The company offers HypoThermosol FRS, a hypothermic storage and shipping media product to mitigate temperature-induced molecular cell stress responses that occur during chilling and re-warming of biologics, intermediate products, and final cell products intended for research and clinical applications; and CryoStor cryopreservation freeze media products, which are designed to mitigate temperature-induced molecular cell stress responses during freezing and thawing. It also provides BloodStor freeze media products, such as BloodStor 55-5 and BloodStor 100 for cryopreservation of stem and other cells isolated from umbilical cord and peripheral blood, and bone marrow; and cell thawing media, which offers Dextran and saline for washing cryopreserved cells and tissues to dilute or remove cryoprotectants. In addition, the company provides custom product formulation and packaging services; contract aseptic manufacturing formulation, fill, and finish services of liquid media products; and precision thermal packaging products and cloud-hosted Web applications. It markets its products to the regenerative medicine, bio-banking, drug discovery markets, comprising hospital-based stem cell transplant centers, pharmaceutical companies, cord blood and adult stem cell banks, hair transplant centers, and suppliers of cells to the drug discovery, toxicology testing, and diagnostic markets. BioLife Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.

Pro-Dex, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers, dental instruments, and rotary air motors worldwide. It also manufactures plastic injection molds for various industries; and machined parts. Further, it provides engineering consulting and placement services, as well as quality and regulatory consulting services. The company offers its products under the Pro-Dex brand name. Pro-Dex, Inc. sells its medical device products primarily to original equipment manufacturers; and dental products to dental product distributors. Its products are used in hospitals, dental offices, medical engineering labs, scientific research facilities, and high-tech manufacturing operations. Pro-Dex, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.