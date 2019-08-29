BioLife Solutions Inc. (BLFS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Inogen Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN)

Both BioLife Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) and Inogen Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) are Medical Instruments & Supplies companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioLife Solutions Inc. 18 17.54 N/A 0.16 122.24 Inogen Inc. 78 2.71 N/A 2.06 29.85

Table 1 demonstrates BioLife Solutions Inc. and Inogen Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Inogen Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to BioLife Solutions Inc. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. BioLife Solutions Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Inogen Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us BioLife Solutions Inc. and Inogen Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioLife Solutions Inc. 0.00% 9.2% 8.5% Inogen Inc. 0.00% 15.6% 12.8%

Volatility and Risk

BioLife Solutions Inc. is 38.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.38 beta. Inogen Inc. on the other hand, has 1.38 beta which makes it 38.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of BioLife Solutions Inc. is 13 while its Current Ratio is 14.5. Meanwhile, Inogen Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.4 while its Quick Ratio is 6.7. BioLife Solutions Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Inogen Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for BioLife Solutions Inc. and Inogen Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioLife Solutions Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Inogen Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

BioLife Solutions Inc. has a 3.65% upside potential and an average price target of $21. Competitively the consensus price target of Inogen Inc. is $90, which is potential 97.37% upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Inogen Inc. seems more appealing than BioLife Solutions Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 47.7% of BioLife Solutions Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Inogen Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 2.8% of BioLife Solutions Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.9% of Inogen Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioLife Solutions Inc. -4.12% 9.66% 11% 45.24% 7.5% 58.52% Inogen Inc. 1.65% -7.81% -28.36% -58.95% -68.45% -50.47%

For the past year BioLife Solutions Inc. has 58.52% stronger performance while Inogen Inc. has -50.47% weaker performance.

Summary

Inogen Inc. beats on 7 of the 12 factors BioLife Solutions Inc.

BioLife Solutions, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets patented hypothermic storage and cryopreservation solutions for cells and tissues in the United States. Its products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced, delayed-onset cell damage, and death. The company offers HypoThermosol FRS, a hypothermic storage and shipping media product to mitigate temperature-induced molecular cell stress responses that occur during chilling and re-warming of biologics, intermediate products, and final cell products intended for research and clinical applications; and CryoStor cryopreservation freeze media products, which are designed to mitigate temperature-induced molecular cell stress responses during freezing and thawing. It also provides BloodStor freeze media products, such as BloodStor 55-5 and BloodStor 100 for cryopreservation of stem and other cells isolated from umbilical cord and peripheral blood, and bone marrow; and cell thawing media, which offers Dextran and saline for washing cryopreserved cells and tissues to dilute or remove cryoprotectants. In addition, the company provides custom product formulation and packaging services; contract aseptic manufacturing formulation, fill, and finish services of liquid media products; and precision thermal packaging products and cloud-hosted Web applications. It markets its products to the regenerative medicine, bio-banking, drug discovery markets, comprising hospital-based stem cell transplant centers, pharmaceutical companies, cord blood and adult stem cell banks, hair transplant centers, and suppliers of cells to the drug discovery, toxicology testing, and diagnostic markets. BioLife Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.

Inogen, Inc., a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. It offers Inogen One systems, which are portable devices that concentrate the air around the patients to provide a single source of supplemental oxygen; and Inogen At Home stationary oxygen concentrators, as well as related accessories. The company also rents its products directly to patients. Inogen, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Goleta, California.