BioLife Solutions, Inc. (BLFS) Reaches $18.81 After 7.00% Down Move; Geode Capital Management Upped Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) Stake By $4.18 Million

Geode Capital Management Llc increased Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) stake by 502.43% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Geode Capital Management Llc acquired 107,138 shares as Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM)’s stock declined 2.72%. The Geode Capital Management Llc holds 128,462 shares with $5.04 million value, up from 21,324 last quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor now has $222.52 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $44.13. About 4.56M shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 08/05/2018 – Patently Apple: While Apple’s Top iPhones in 2018 will use 7nm Processors, TSMC is set to deliver 7nm+ with EUV technology for; 10/04/2018 – TSMC’S MARK LIU SAYS NO NEED TO BE AFRAID OF AI; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Tsmc’s Rating To Aa3; Outlook Stable; 03/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS IT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$2.7 BLN; 30/04/2018 – Synopsys Digital and Custom Design Platform Certified for TSMC’s Most Advanced 5-nm Process Technology for Early Design Starts; 29/03/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$304 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Chinese chipmaker takes on TSMC and Intel with cutting-edge tool; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS EXPECTS $10-12 BLN ANNUAL CAPEX IN NEXT FEW YEARS; 26/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$1.925 BLN; 25/04/2018 – China’s upstart chip companies aim to topple Samsung, Intel and TSMC

The stock of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 9.64% or $2.01 during the last trading session, reaching $18.81. About 144,349 shares traded. BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) has risen 7.50% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.50% the S&P500. Some Historical BLFS News: 02/04/2018 – BIOLIFE SOLUTIONS INC – SEES FY GAAP OPERATING PROFIT WITH PROPORTIONAL INCREASES IN ADJUSTED EBITDA AND CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS; 02/04/2018 – BIOLIFE SOLUTIONS INC – FOR 2018 BIOPRESERVATION MEDIA REVENUE EXPECTED TO RANGE BETWEEN $14.5 MLN TO $15.5 MLN; 09/04/2018 – Casdin Cap to Become Shareholder in BioLife Solutions; 22/04/2018 – DJ BioLife Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BLFS); 26/03/2018 – BioLife Solutions and SAVSU Technologies to be Awarded Second Patent for Next Generation Cold Chain Technologies Designed for C; 26/03/2018 – BioLife Solutions and SAVSU Technologies to be Awarded Second Patent for Next Generation Cold Chain Technologies Designed for Cell and Gene Therapies; 10/05/2018 – BioLife Solutions 1Q Loss/Shr 1c; 08/03/2018 – BioLife Solutions 4Q Rev $3.13M; 08/03/2018 – BioLife Solutions Reaffirms Guidance for 2018 Operating Profit; 16/05/2018 – BioLife Solutions Makes Investment in SAVSU Technologies to Support Growth and Capture Additional Regenerative Medicine Cold Chain OpportunitiesThe move comes after 7 months negative chart setup for the $378.21 million company. It was reported on Sep, 24 by Barchart.com. We have $17.49 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:BLFS worth $26.47 million less.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 3.36 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 5 investors sold BioLife Solutions, Inc. shares while 17 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 6.36 million shares or 42.53% less from 11.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. National Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon Corporation holds 77,505 shares. Granahan Invest Ma reported 0.11% of its portfolio in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS). First Eagle Invest Mngmt Llc invested in 177,578 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Ranger Invest Management L P has 0.28% invested in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS). Salem Invest Counselors accumulated 72 shares or 0% of the stock. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) for 307,672 shares. State Street Corp holds 0% or 112,349 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & has 0% invested in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS). Spears Abacus Advisors Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.03% or 13,600 shares. Quantum Management owns 47,204 shares for 0.44% of their portfolio. Granite Prtnrs Limited Liability Co holds 0.05% of its portfolio in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) for 54,891 shares. 589 were accumulated by Ameritas Invest. Barclays Public Ltd Com has 10,650 shares. United Kingdom-based River & Mercantile Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.52% in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS). Driehaus Cap Management reported 0.25% of its portfolio in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS).

Analysts await BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.01 earnings per share, down 80.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.05 per share. BLFS’s profit will be $201,070 for 470.25 P/E if the $0.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.04 actual earnings per share reported by BioLife Solutions, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -75.00% negative EPS growth.

BioLife Solutions, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets patented hypothermic storage and cryopreservation solutions for cells and tissues in the United States. The company has market cap of $378.21 million. The Company’s products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced, delayed-onset cell damage, and death. It has a 138.34 P/E ratio. The firm offers HypoThermosol FRS, a hypothermic storage and shipping media product to mitigate temperature-induced molecular cell stress responses that occur during chilling and re-warming of biologics, intermediate products, and final cell products intended for research and clinical applications; and CryoStor cryopreservation freeze media products, which are designed to mitigate temperature-induced molecular cell stress responses during freezing and thawing.

More notable recent BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Mustang Bio on board with BioLife’s CryoStor – Seeking Alpha” on September 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “BioLife Solutions (BLFS) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Can the Stock Move Higher? – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “BioLife Solutions to acquire SAVSU Technologies – Seeking Alpha” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “BioLife Solutions: Updates To Thesis, Management Executing On ‘Roll-Up’ Strategy – Seeking Alpha” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Biolife Solutions Inc (BLFS) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

More notable recent Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “4 5-Star Companies to Consider as Dow Eclipses 27,000 – Yahoo Finance” on September 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Stocks: Papa John’s Soars in Premarket; J&J, Comcast, Zynga All Rise – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “GlobalFoundries sues its largest competitor for patent infringement – Albany Business Review” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “5 Semiconductor Companies Gurus Agree On – Yahoo Finance” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (TSM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

Geode Capital Management Llc decreased Zscaler Inc stake by 101,070 shares to 372,195 valued at $28.52M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Assured Guaranty Ltd (NYSE:AGO) stake by 27,588 shares and now owns 1.11M shares. Zix Corp (NASDAQ:ZIXI) was reduced too.