BioLife Solutions Inc. (BLFS) and Inogen Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) Comparing side by side

Both BioLife Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) and Inogen Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) compete on a level playing field in the Medical Instruments & Supplies industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioLife Solutions Inc. 20 0.00 11.59M 0.16 122.24 Inogen Inc. 46 3.97 18.17M 2.06 29.85

Demonstrates BioLife Solutions Inc. and Inogen Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. Inogen Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than BioLife Solutions Inc. When business has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. BioLife Solutions Inc. is currently more expensive than Inogen Inc., because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioLife Solutions Inc. 59,162,838.18% 9.2% 8.5% Inogen Inc. 39,594,682.94% 15.6% 12.8%

Volatility & Risk

BioLife Solutions Inc. has a 1.38 beta, while its volatility is 38.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Inogen Inc. has a 1.38 beta and it is 38.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

BioLife Solutions Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 14.5 and 13 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Inogen Inc. are 7.4 and 6.7 respectively. BioLife Solutions Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Inogen Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for BioLife Solutions Inc. and Inogen Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioLife Solutions Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Inogen Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

BioLife Solutions Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 36.99% and an $22 average price target. On the other hand, Inogen Inc.’s potential upside is 88.40% and its average price target is $90. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Inogen Inc. seems more appealing than BioLife Solutions Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

BioLife Solutions Inc. and Inogen Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 47.7% and 0%. About 2.8% of BioLife Solutions Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.9% of Inogen Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioLife Solutions Inc. -4.12% 9.66% 11% 45.24% 7.5% 58.52% Inogen Inc. 1.65% -7.81% -28.36% -58.95% -68.45% -50.47%

For the past year BioLife Solutions Inc. has 58.52% stronger performance while Inogen Inc. has -50.47% weaker performance.

Summary

Inogen Inc. beats BioLife Solutions Inc. on 9 of the 15 factors.

BioLife Solutions, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets patented hypothermic storage and cryopreservation solutions for cells and tissues in the United States. Its products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced, delayed-onset cell damage, and death. The company offers HypoThermosol FRS, a hypothermic storage and shipping media product to mitigate temperature-induced molecular cell stress responses that occur during chilling and re-warming of biologics, intermediate products, and final cell products intended for research and clinical applications; and CryoStor cryopreservation freeze media products, which are designed to mitigate temperature-induced molecular cell stress responses during freezing and thawing. It also provides BloodStor freeze media products, such as BloodStor 55-5 and BloodStor 100 for cryopreservation of stem and other cells isolated from umbilical cord and peripheral blood, and bone marrow; and cell thawing media, which offers Dextran and saline for washing cryopreserved cells and tissues to dilute or remove cryoprotectants. In addition, the company provides custom product formulation and packaging services; contract aseptic manufacturing formulation, fill, and finish services of liquid media products; and precision thermal packaging products and cloud-hosted Web applications. It markets its products to the regenerative medicine, bio-banking, drug discovery markets, comprising hospital-based stem cell transplant centers, pharmaceutical companies, cord blood and adult stem cell banks, hair transplant centers, and suppliers of cells to the drug discovery, toxicology testing, and diagnostic markets. BioLife Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.

Inogen, Inc., a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. It offers Inogen One systems, which are portable devices that concentrate the air around the patients to provide a single source of supplemental oxygen; and Inogen At Home stationary oxygen concentrators, as well as related accessories. The company also rents its products directly to patients. Inogen, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Goleta, California.