BioLife Solutions, Inc. (BLFS) Analysts See $0.02 EPS; Roumell Asset Management Has Trimmed Rubicon Proj (RUBI) Holding By $5.79 Million

Analysts expect BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) to report $0.02 EPS on August, 8.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 60.00% from last quarter’s $0.05 EPS. BLFS’s profit would be $357,758 giving it 211.38 P/E if the $0.02 EPS is correct. After having $0.03 EPS previously, BioLife Solutions, Inc.’s analysts see -33.33% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.91% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $16.91. About 59,182 shares traded. BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) has risen 103.83% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 99.40% the S&P500. Some Historical BLFS News: 08/03/2018 – BioLife Solutions Expects to Achieve GAAP Operating Profitability for First Time in 2018; 08/03/2018 – BIOLIFE SOLUTIONS INC – REAFFIRMS GUIDANCE FOR 2018 OPERATING PROFIT; 10/05/2018 – BIOLIFE SOLUTIONS INC – AFFIRMING FULL-YEAR GAAP OPERATING PROFIT, WITH PROPORTIONAL INCREASES IN ADJUSTED EBITDA AND CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS; 02/04/2018 – BIOLIFE SOLUTIONS INC – SEES 2018 GROSS MARGIN TO BE BETWEEN 62 PCT AND 64 PCT, UP FROM 61 PCT FOR 2017; 09/03/2018 – BioLife Solutions Short-Interest Ratio Rises 335% to 37 Days; 08/03/2018 BioLife Solutions 4Q Loss/Shr 5c; 16/05/2018 – BioLife Solutions Makes Investment in SAVSU Technologies to Support Growth and Capture Additional Regenerative Medicine Cold Chain Opportunities; 26/03/2018 – BioLife Solutions and SAVSU Technologies to be Awarded Second Patent for Next Generation Cold Chain Technologies Designed for Cell and Gene Therapies; 02/04/2018 – BIOLIFE SOLUTIONS INC – SEES FY GAAP OPERATING PROFIT WITH PROPORTIONAL INCREASES IN ADJUSTED EBITDA AND CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS; 09/04/2018 – Casdin Capital to Become Shareholder in BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets patented hypothermic storage and cryopreservation solutions for cells and tissues in the United States. The company has market cap of $302.48 million. The Company’s products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced, delayed-onset cell damage, and death. It has a 111.99 P/E ratio. The firm offers HypoThermosol FRS, a hypothermic storage and shipping media product to mitigate temperature-induced molecular cell stress responses that occur during chilling and re-warming of biologics, intermediate products, and final cell products intended for research and clinical applications; and CryoStor cryopreservation freeze media products, which are designed to mitigate temperature-induced molecular cell stress responses during freezing and thawing.

Among 2 analysts covering BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. BioLife Solutions had 7 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Northland Capital maintained BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) rating on Friday, March 15. Northland Capital has “Buy” rating and $18 target. Maxim Group maintained BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) rating on Friday, March 15. Maxim Group has “Buy” rating and $24 target.

