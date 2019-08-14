Biolife Solutions (BLFS) Shareholder Laurion Capital Management LP Has Raised Its Stake by $614,312; Aviva Plc Increased Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Position

Aviva Plc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 138.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aviva Plc bought 629,284 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 1.08 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $197.72M, up from 454,408 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aviva Plc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $427.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.96% or $4.72 during the last trading session, reaching $164.03. About 22.25 million shares traded or 7.37% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 11/03/2018 – Cloud pivots Alibaba, Tencent to business market; 16/04/2018 – SBERBANK SAID TO HIRE ALIBABA RUSSIA CEO ZAVADSKY: KOMMERSANT; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – EXCLUDING CONSOLIDATION OF ELE.ME AND CAINIAO NETWORK, EXPECT REVENUE GROWTH FOR FISCAL YEAR 2019 TO BE OVER 50%; 12/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From Alibaba Health Information Technology Ltd. On Continuing Connected Transaction; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group Holding 4Q Net $1.22B; 30/05/2018 – Alibaba wants more Japanese products in Chinese customers’ hands; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – INVESTMENTS RESULTED IN A NET LOSS FOR ANT FINANCIAL IN QUARTER; 17/04/2018 – OCEANWIDE HOLDINGS 000046.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH ALIBABA’S CLOUD-COMPUTING SUBSIDIARY ALIYUN ON SMART CITY RELATED PROJECT IN WUHAN CITY; 30/04/2018 – Alibaba’s Tsai Says Trade War With China Could ‘Kill a Lot of Jobs in America’ (Video); 23/05/2018 – ANT FINANCIAL SAYS PARTNERS WITHCHINA EVERBRIGHT BANK AND EVERBRIGHT TECHNOLOGY TO FACILITATE THE BANK’S DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION

Laurion Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Biolife Solutions Inc (BLFS) by 74.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laurion Capital Management Lp bought 36,136 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.00% . The hedge fund held 84,944 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.52 million, up from 48,808 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laurion Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Biolife Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $368.28 million market cap company. The stock increased 5.83% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $18.32. About 167,255 shares traded. BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) has risen 7.50% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.50% the S&P500. Some Historical BLFS News: 08/03/2018 BioLife Solutions 4Q Loss/Shr 5c; 22/04/2018 – DJ BioLife Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BLFS); 10/05/2018 – BIOLIFE SOLUTIONS INC – INCREASING 2018 GROSS MARGIN GUIDANCE TO 63% TO 65%; 10/05/2018 – BioLife Solutions 1Q Loss/Shr 1c; 10/05/2018 – BIOLIFE SOLUTIONS INC – AFFIRMING BIOPRESERVATION MEDIA REVENUE IS NOW EXPECTED TO RANGE BETWEEN $14.5 MLN TO $15.5 MLN FOR 2018; 16/05/2018 – BioLife Solutions Makes Investment in SAVSU Technologies to Support Growth and Capture Additional Regenerative Medicine Cold Ch; 08/03/2018 – BioLife Solutions Expects to Achieve GAAP Operating Profitability for First Time in 2018; 26/03/2018 – BioLife Solutions and SAVSU Technologies to be Awarded Second Patent for Next Generation Cold Chain Technologies Designed for C; 10/05/2018 – BIOLIFE SOLUTIONS INC – AFFIRMING FULL-YEAR GAAP OPERATING PROFIT, WITH PROPORTIONAL INCREASES IN ADJUSTED EBITDA AND CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS; 08/03/2018 – BioLife Solutions Reaffirms Guidance for 2018 Operating Profit

Laurion Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.98 billion and $7.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (Call) (NYSE:LOW) by 45,400 shares to 1,800 shares, valued at $197,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Call) (SPY) by 726,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,500 shares, and cut its stake in Dowdupont Inc (Put).

Investors sentiment increased to 3.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 2.01, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 4 investors sold BLFS shares while 7 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 22 raised stakes. 11.07 million shares or 141.10% more from 4.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fmr Limited Liability has 0% invested in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) for 150,000 shares. Ancora Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) or 16,880 shares. State Street Corporation stated it has 0% in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS). Renaissance Technology Ltd Llc holds 0.01% in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) or 309,900 shares. 99,949 were reported by Geode Mngmt Ltd Com. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 18,981 shares in its portfolio. Park West Asset Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS). Quantum Mgmt invested in 0.46% or 47,619 shares. Sandler Cap Mngmt has 1.35% invested in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS). Conestoga Lc owns 13,320 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Susquehanna International Grp Llp stated it has 88,099 shares. Invesco stated it has 77,650 shares or 0% of all its holdings. First Manhattan has 0% invested in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) for 3,085 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 9,000 shares in its portfolio. Northern Trust stated it has 46,359 shares or 0% of all its holdings.