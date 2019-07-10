BIOLASE Inc. (BIOL) and Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) Comparison side by side

We are contrasting BIOLASE Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) and Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Medical Instruments & Supplies companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BIOLASE Inc. 2 0.87 N/A -1.07 0.00 Waters Corporation 221 6.24 N/A 7.58 27.40

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of BIOLASE Inc. and Waters Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BIOLASE Inc. 0.00% -101.4% -49.6% Waters Corporation 0.00% 37% 15.6%

Volatility and Risk

BIOLASE Inc.’s current beta is 2.15 and it happens to be 115.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Waters Corporation’s 7.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.07 beta.

Liquidity

BIOLASE Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.1 and 1.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Waters Corporation are 3.4 and 2.9 respectively. Waters Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to BIOLASE Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for BIOLASE Inc. and Waters Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BIOLASE Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Waters Corporation 0 3 0 2.00

$3 is BIOLASE Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 58.73%. Competitively Waters Corporation has a consensus price target of $216.33, with potential downside of -0.43%. The information presented earlier suggests that BIOLASE Inc. looks more robust than Waters Corporation as far as analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 34.4% of BIOLASE Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 99.4% of Waters Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 3% of BIOLASE Inc. shares. Comparatively, Waters Corporation has 0.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BIOLASE Inc. -0.96% -0.5% -4.3% 49.93% 48.9% 118.08% Waters Corporation -2.7% -16.53% -11.28% 4.19% 5.5% 10.15%

For the past year BIOLASE Inc. has stronger performance than Waters Corporation

Summary

Waters Corporation beats BIOLASE Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

BIOLASE, Inc., a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems in dentistry and medicine in the United States and internationally. The company offers Waterlase dental laser systems for cutting soft and hard tissue; and diode laser systems, which are used to perform soft tissue, pain therapy, and cosmetic procedures, including teeth whitening. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of dental procedures, such as cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications. The company also markets, sells, and distributes dental imaging equipment, including cone beam digital x-rays and CAD/CAM intra-oral scanners. Its dental imaging products comprise 3Shape Trios intraoral scanner and digital impression systems for high-speed digital 3-D picture taking; Galaxy BioMill CAD/CAM system that enables dental practitioners to design, scan, mill, and finish crowns, inlays, and veneers inside the dental office; and CEFLA NewTom VGi and VG3 3-D cone beam computed tomography devices. In addition, the company manufactures and sells consumable products and accessories for its laser systems, as well as markets flexible fibers and hand pieces. It sells its products primarily to dentists in general practice through its field sales force and distributor network. BIOLASE, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Waters Corporation operates as an analytical instrument manufacturer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. It designs, manufactures, sells, and services high performance liquid chromatography, ultra performance liquid chromatography, and mass spectrometry technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and comprehensive post-warranty service plans. The company also designs, manufactures, sells, and services thermal analysis, rheometry, and calorimetry instruments; and develops and supplies software-based products, as well as other suppliersÂ’ instruments. Its instruments are used in drug discovery and development comprising clinical trial testing, the analysis of proteins in disease processes, nutritional safety analysis, and environmental testing. In addition, the company offers thermal analysis, rheometry, and calorimetry instruments, which are used in predicting the suitability of fine chemicals, pharmaceuticals, water, polymers, and viscous liquids for uses in various industrial, consumer goods, and healthcare products, as well as for life science research. Its products are used by pharmaceutical, life science, biochemical, industrial, nutritional safety, environmental, academic, and governmental customers working in research and development, quality assurance, and other laboratory applications. Waters Corporation was founded in 1958 and is based in Milford, Massachusetts.