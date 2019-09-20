BIOLASE Inc. (BIOL) and Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) Contrasting side by side

Since BIOLASE Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) and Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) are part of the Medical Instruments & Supplies industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BIOLASE Inc. 2 0.49 N/A -1.06 0.00 Masimo Corporation 143 9.02 N/A 3.55 44.44

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of BIOLASE Inc. and Masimo Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BIOLASE Inc. 0.00% -156.2% -60.2% Masimo Corporation 0.00% 21.3% 17.8%

Risk & Volatility

BIOLASE Inc. is 104.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.04. Competitively, Masimo Corporation’s beta is 1.14 which is 14.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

1.9 and 1.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of BIOLASE Inc. Its rival Masimo Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 7 and 6.2 respectively. Masimo Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than BIOLASE Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for BIOLASE Inc. and Masimo Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BIOLASE Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Masimo Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

Masimo Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $175 average target price and a 14.97% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 35.5% of BIOLASE Inc. shares and 85.6% of Masimo Corporation shares. Insiders held 0.2% of BIOLASE Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.7% of Masimo Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BIOLASE Inc. -0.64% 9.93% -30.49% -17.64% 19.23% 56.57% Masimo Corporation 0.33% 5.15% 22.23% 28.32% 62.41% 47.01%

For the past year BIOLASE Inc. has stronger performance than Masimo Corporation

Summary

Masimo Corporation beats BIOLASE Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

BIOLASE, Inc., a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems in dentistry and medicine in the United States and internationally. The company offers Waterlase dental laser systems for cutting soft and hard tissue; and diode laser systems, which are used to perform soft tissue, pain therapy, and cosmetic procedures, including teeth whitening. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of dental procedures, such as cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications. The company also markets, sells, and distributes dental imaging equipment, including cone beam digital x-rays and CAD/CAM intra-oral scanners. Its dental imaging products comprise 3Shape Trios intraoral scanner and digital impression systems for high-speed digital 3-D picture taking; Galaxy BioMill CAD/CAM system that enables dental practitioners to design, scan, mill, and finish crowns, inlays, and veneers inside the dental office; and CEFLA NewTom VGi and VG3 3-D cone beam computed tomography devices. In addition, the company manufactures and sells consumable products and accessories for its laser systems, as well as markets flexible fibers and hand pieces. It sells its products primarily to dentists in general practice through its field sales force and distributor network. BIOLASE, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through-motion and low-perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry. It also provides Masimo rainbow SET platform that includes rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that noninvasively monitor hemoglobin species, including oxygen saturation, pulse rate, perfusion index, pleth variability index, and respiration rate from the pleth; noninvasively monitor hemoglobin concentration, and carboxyhemoglobin and methemoglobin saturation; monitor arterial oxygen saturation and acoustic respiration rate; and calculates oxygen content and oxygen reserve index. In addition, the company offers SedLine brain function monitoring technology to measure the brainÂ’s electrical activity by detecting EEG signals; capnography and gas monitoring products comprising external plug-in-and-measure capnography and gas analyzers, integrated modules, and handheld capnograph and capnometer devices; and O3 regional oximetry for tissue oxygen saturation measurement. Further, it provides Patient SafetyNet, a surveillance, remote monitoring, and clinician notification solution; MyView, a wireless presence-detection system; and connectivity devices. The company provides its products directly, as well as through distributors and original equipment manufacturers partners to hospitals, emergency medical service providers, physician offices, veterinarians, long term care facilities, and consumers. Masimo Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.