BIOLASE Inc. (BIOL) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

BIOLASE Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) is a company in the Medical Instruments & Supplies industry and that’s how we compare it to its peers. The contrasting will be based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

34.4% of BIOLASE Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.11% of all Medical Instruments & Supplies’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 3% of BIOLASE Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.16% of all Medical Instruments & Supplies companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has BIOLASE Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BIOLASE Inc. 0.00% -101.40% -49.60% Industry Average 31.53% 17.41% 10.70%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares BIOLASE Inc. and its peers’ gross revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio BIOLASE Inc. N/A 2 0.00 Industry Average 65.84M 208.80M 91.71

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for BIOLASE Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BIOLASE Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.88 2.63 2.75

With consensus target price of $3, BIOLASE Inc. has a potential upside of 71.43%. The rivals have a potential upside of 31.91%. Based on the results shown earlier, BIOLASE Inc.’s rivals are looking more favorable than the stock itself, research analysts’ view.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of BIOLASE Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BIOLASE Inc. -0.96% -0.5% -4.3% 49.93% 48.9% 118.08% Industry Average 4.52% 13.86% 33.74% 39.17% 46.79% 45.44%

For the past year BIOLASE Inc. was more bullish than its rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of BIOLASE Inc. are 2.1 and 1.3. Competitively, BIOLASE Inc.’s rivals have 4.22 and 3.43 for Current and Quick Ratio. BIOLASE Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than BIOLASE Inc.

Volatility and Risk

BIOLASE Inc. is 115.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.15. Competitively, BIOLASE Inc.’s rivals are 11.09% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.11 beta.

Dividends

BIOLASE Inc. does not pay a dividend.

BIOLASE, Inc., a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems in dentistry and medicine in the United States and internationally. The company offers Waterlase dental laser systems for cutting soft and hard tissue; and diode laser systems, which are used to perform soft tissue, pain therapy, and cosmetic procedures, including teeth whitening. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of dental procedures, such as cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications. The company also markets, sells, and distributes dental imaging equipment, including cone beam digital x-rays and CAD/CAM intra-oral scanners. Its dental imaging products comprise 3Shape Trios intraoral scanner and digital impression systems for high-speed digital 3-D picture taking; Galaxy BioMill CAD/CAM system that enables dental practitioners to design, scan, mill, and finish crowns, inlays, and veneers inside the dental office; and CEFLA NewTom VGi and VG3 3-D cone beam computed tomography devices. In addition, the company manufactures and sells consumable products and accessories for its laser systems, as well as markets flexible fibers and hand pieces. It sells its products primarily to dentists in general practice through its field sales force and distributor network. BIOLASE, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.