BIOLASE Inc. (BIOL) and electroCore Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) Comparison side by side

As Medical Instruments & Supplies businesses, BIOLASE Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) and electroCore Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BIOLASE Inc. 1 -0.10 12.34M -1.06 0.00 electroCore Inc. 3 0.00 20.07M -2.06 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us BIOLASE Inc. and electroCore Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BIOLASE Inc. 1,116,641,027.96% -156.2% -60.2% electroCore Inc. 782,547,666.39% -83% -74.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of BIOLASE Inc. are 1.9 and 1.1 respectively. Its competitor electroCore Inc.’s Current Ratio is 10.7 and its Quick Ratio is 10.1. electroCore Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than BIOLASE Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for BIOLASE Inc. and electroCore Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BIOLASE Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 electroCore Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively electroCore Inc. has a consensus target price of $9, with potential upside of 313.79%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 35.5% of BIOLASE Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 15.6% of electroCore Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.2% of BIOLASE Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 10.6% of electroCore Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BIOLASE Inc. -0.64% 9.93% -30.49% -17.64% 19.23% 56.57% electroCore Inc. -6% -28.43% -77.8% -77.58% -89.55% -77.48%

For the past year BIOLASE Inc. has 56.57% stronger performance while electroCore Inc. has -77.48% weaker performance.

Summary

electroCore Inc. beats BIOLASE Inc. on 6 of the 11 factors.

BIOLASE, Inc., a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems in dentistry and medicine in the United States and internationally. The company offers Waterlase dental laser systems for cutting soft and hard tissue; and diode laser systems, which are used to perform soft tissue, pain therapy, and cosmetic procedures, including teeth whitening. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of dental procedures, such as cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications. The company also markets, sells, and distributes dental imaging equipment, including cone beam digital x-rays and CAD/CAM intra-oral scanners. Its dental imaging products comprise 3Shape Trios intraoral scanner and digital impression systems for high-speed digital 3-D picture taking; Galaxy BioMill CAD/CAM system that enables dental practitioners to design, scan, mill, and finish crowns, inlays, and veneers inside the dental office; and CEFLA NewTom VGi and VG3 3-D cone beam computed tomography devices. In addition, the company manufactures and sells consumable products and accessories for its laser systems, as well as markets flexible fibers and hand pieces. It sells its products primarily to dentists in general practice through its field sales force and distributor network. BIOLASE, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

electroCore, LLC, a bioelectronic medicine company, engages in developing a range of patient-administered non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation therapies for the treatment of various conditions in neurology, rheumatology, and other fields. It is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only vagus nerve stimulation therapy, for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Basking Ridge, New Jersey.