BioHiTech Global Inc. (BHTG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Perma-Pipe International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH)

Both BioHiTech Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BHTG) and Perma-Pipe International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH) compete on a level playing field in the Pollution & Treatment Controls industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioHiTech Global Inc. 2 0.00 8.41M -0.70 0.00 Perma-Pipe International Holdings Inc. 9 0.00 5.64M -0.12 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of BioHiTech Global Inc. and Perma-Pipe International Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioHiTech Global Inc. 433,103,306.21% 0% 0% Perma-Pipe International Holdings Inc. 64,457,142.86% -1.8% -0.9%

Volatility and Risk

BioHiTech Global Inc. has a beta of 2.34 and its 134.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Perma-Pipe International Holdings Inc. has beta of 0.49 which is 51.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

BioHiTech Global Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.6 and 0.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Perma-Pipe International Holdings Inc. are 1.7 and 1.2 respectively. Perma-Pipe International Holdings Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to BioHiTech Global Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 2.5% of BioHiTech Global Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 41.2% of Perma-Pipe International Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 49.66% of BioHiTech Global Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Perma-Pipe International Holdings Inc. has 1.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioHiTech Global Inc. -2.95% 25.68% -5.74% -11.54% -35.21% 41.98% Perma-Pipe International Holdings Inc. -0.34% -3.59% -0.56% 3.75% -3.8% 1.14%

For the past year BioHiTech Global Inc. has stronger performance than Perma-Pipe International Holdings Inc.

Summary

BioHiTech Global Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Perma-Pipe International Holdings Inc.

BioHiTech Global, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides technological, biological, and mechanical engineering solutions for the control, reduction, and/or reuse of organic waste in the United States and internationally. The company offers Eco-Safe Digester, a data-driven, network-based mechanical/biological technology, which transforms food waste into nutrient-neutral water that could be disposed of through conventional sanitary sewer systems. Its Eco-Safe Digester digests approximately 3,500 pounds of food waste every day, including vegetables, fruits, meat, fish, poultry, grains, coffee grinds, egg shells, and dairy products. The company also provides BioHiTech Cloud, a cloud-based dashboard and mobile application that gives real-time visibility to the status of the device itself and provides insight to the efficiencies of the operations of food preparation and consumption of the user. Its principal customers include producers of food waste. The company serves healthcare, grocery, prison, retail food services, education, and full service hospitality industries. BioHiTech Global, Inc. is headquartered in Chestnut Ridge, New York.

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engineers, designs, manufactures, and sells specialty piping, and leak detection and location systems. The company offers various piping systems, including industrial and secondary containment piping systems for transporting chemicals, hazardous fluids, and petroleum products; insulated and jacketed piping systems for district heating and cooling; insulation for subsea oil and gas gathering flowlines and equipment; above and below ground long lines for oil and mineral transportation; and anti-corrosion coatings for oil and gas distribution and gathering pipelines. It sells its products in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, India, and internationally. The company was formerly known as MFRI, Inc. and changed its name to Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. in March 2017. Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Niles, Illinois.