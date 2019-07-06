BioHiTech Global Inc. (BHTG) and Its Peers Comparing side by side.

As Pollution & Treatment Controls company, BioHiTech Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BHTG) is competing with its rivals based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.1% of BioHiTech Global Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.03% of all Pollution & Treatment Controls’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 49.66% of BioHiTech Global Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.98% of all Pollution & Treatment Controls companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have BioHiTech Global Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioHiTech Global Inc. 0.00% 0.00% -60.30% Industry Average 6.58% 15.93% 9.74%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are comparing BioHiTech Global Inc. and its competitors’ valuation, top-line revenue and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio BioHiTech Global Inc. N/A 2 0.00 Industry Average 4.37M 66.47M 92.58

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for BioHiTech Global Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioHiTech Global Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.00 2.00 2.93

As a group, Pollution & Treatment Controls companies have a potential upside of 46.58%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of BioHiTech Global Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioHiTech Global Inc. -5.56% -1.92% 15.91% -11.15% -32% 57.41% Industry Average 9.10% 12.72% 20.86% 19.25% 75.47% 38.34%

For the past year BioHiTech Global Inc. has stronger performance than BioHiTech Global Inc.’s rivals.

Liquidity

BioHiTech Global Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.1 and a Quick Ratio of 1. Competitively, BioHiTech Global Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 2.71 and has 2.32 Quick Ratio. BioHiTech Global Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than BioHiTech Global Inc.

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 2.88 shows that BioHiTech Global Inc. is 188.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, BioHiTech Global Inc.’s rivals have beta of 1.58 which is 57.55% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

BioHiTech Global Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors BioHiTech Global Inc.’s rivals beat BioHiTech Global Inc.

BioHiTech Global, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides technological, biological, and mechanical engineering solutions for the control, reduction, and/or reuse of organic waste in the United States and internationally. The company offers Eco-Safe Digester, a data-driven, network-based mechanical/biological technology, which transforms food waste into nutrient-neutral water that could be disposed of through conventional sanitary sewer systems. Its Eco-Safe Digester digests approximately 3,500 pounds of food waste every day, including vegetables, fruits, meat, fish, poultry, grains, coffee grinds, egg shells, and dairy products. The company also provides BioHiTech Cloud, a cloud-based dashboard and mobile application that gives real-time visibility to the status of the device itself and provides insight to the efficiencies of the operations of food preparation and consumption of the user. Its principal customers include producers of food waste. The company serves healthcare, grocery, prison, retail food services, education, and full service hospitality industries. BioHiTech Global, Inc. is headquartered in Chestnut Ridge, New York.