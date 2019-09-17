BioHiTech Global Inc. (BHTG) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

BioHiTech Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BHTG) is a company in the Pollution & Treatment Controls industry and that’s how we contrast it to its peers. The comparing will be based on the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.5% of BioHiTech Global Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.27% of all Pollution & Treatment Controls’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand BioHiTech Global Inc. has 49.66% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 12.59% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have BioHiTech Global Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioHiTech Global Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 7.89% 16.90% 10.33%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are comparing BioHiTech Global Inc. and its peers’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio BioHiTech Global Inc. N/A 2 0.00 Industry Average 18.75M 237.58M 39.04

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for BioHiTech Global Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioHiTech Global Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.00 1.25 2.88

The peers have a potential upside of 16.10%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of BioHiTech Global Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioHiTech Global Inc. -2.95% 25.68% -5.74% -11.54% -35.21% 41.98% Industry Average 5.01% 7.70% 12.64% 27.28% 36.34% 43.57%

For the past year BioHiTech Global Inc. has weaker performance than BioHiTech Global Inc.’s peers.

Liquidity

BioHiTech Global Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.6 and a Quick Ratio of 0.5. Competitively, BioHiTech Global Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 1.92 and has 1.55 Quick Ratio. BioHiTech Global Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than BioHiTech Global Inc.

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 2.34 shows that BioHiTech Global Inc. is 134.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, BioHiTech Global Inc.’s rivals have beta of 1.54 which is 54.40% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

BioHiTech Global Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors BioHiTech Global Inc.’s peers beat BioHiTech Global Inc.

BioHiTech Global, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides technological, biological, and mechanical engineering solutions for the control, reduction, and/or reuse of organic waste in the United States and internationally. The company offers Eco-Safe Digester, a data-driven, network-based mechanical/biological technology, which transforms food waste into nutrient-neutral water that could be disposed of through conventional sanitary sewer systems. Its Eco-Safe Digester digests approximately 3,500 pounds of food waste every day, including vegetables, fruits, meat, fish, poultry, grains, coffee grinds, egg shells, and dairy products. The company also provides BioHiTech Cloud, a cloud-based dashboard and mobile application that gives real-time visibility to the status of the device itself and provides insight to the efficiencies of the operations of food preparation and consumption of the user. Its principal customers include producers of food waste. The company serves healthcare, grocery, prison, retail food services, education, and full service hospitality industries. BioHiTech Global, Inc. is headquartered in Chestnut Ridge, New York.