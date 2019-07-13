Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (BHVN)’s Financial Results Comparing With VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV)

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) and VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 49 0.00 N/A -5.29 0.00 VBI Vaccines Inc. 2 23.44 N/A -0.89 0.00

In table 1 we can see Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. and VBI Vaccines Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. and VBI Vaccines Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 0.00% -201.4% -89.8% VBI Vaccines Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. and VBI Vaccines Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 0 1 5 2.83 VBI Vaccines Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has an average price target of $79.17, and a 86.19% upside potential. Competitively VBI Vaccines Inc. has an average price target of $5, with potential upside of 488.86%. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that VBI Vaccines Inc. seems more appealing than Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 87.9% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 55.58% of VBI Vaccines Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 6.9% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 12% are VBI Vaccines Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. -0.8% 3.1% 39.55% 58.74% 115.41% 67.06% VBI Vaccines Inc. 1.48% -2.37% 13.81% 0.49% -35.22% 28.75%

For the past year Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has stronger performance than VBI Vaccines Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors VBI Vaccines Inc. beats Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates to treat neurological diseases, including rare disorders. Its advanced product candidate includes rimegepant, which is intended to initiate two Phase III clinical trials for the acute treatment of migraine; and trigriluzole, which is in a Phase II/III clinical trial used for the treatment of ataxias with an initial focus on spinocerebellar ataxia. The company also develops BHV-3500 for the prevention of chronic and episodic migraine; BHV-0223 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, a neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord; and BHV-5000 for the treatment of symptoms associated with Rett syndrome, such as breathing irregularities. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. is a subsidiary of Portage Biotech Inc.

VBI Vaccines Inc., a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, develops vaccines to address unmet needs in infectious disease and immuno-oncology in Israel and internationally. It is developing eVLP, a vaccine platform for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines; and Lipid Particle Vaccine technology, a vaccine formulation technology that enables the thermostabilization of vaccines through a proprietary formulation and freeze-drying process. The company also offers Sci-B-Vac, a third-generation hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborn infants. In addition, it is developing CMV vaccine program, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the prevention of human cytomegalovirus infection; and for glioblastoma multiforme, which is in preclinical testing stage. The company was formerly known as SciVac Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to VBI Vaccines Inc. in May 2016. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. VBI Vaccines Inc. is a subsidiary of FDS Pharma ASS.