Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (BHVN)’s Financial Results Comparing With United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Both Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) and United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 50 0.00 N/A -5.29 0.00 United Therapeutics Corporation 95 2.37 N/A -3.47 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. and United Therapeutics Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 0.00% -201.4% -89.8% United Therapeutics Corporation 0.00% -5.7% -4.3%

Liquidity

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 9.6 and a Quick Ratio of 9.6. Competitively, United Therapeutics Corporation’s Current Ratio is 7.2 and has 6.8 Quick Ratio. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than United Therapeutics Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. and United Therapeutics Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 0 1 5 2.83 United Therapeutics Corporation 0 2 3 2.60

The average price target of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. is $78.17, with potential upside of 99.46%. On the other hand, United Therapeutics Corporation’s potential upside is 65.73% and its average price target is $136.83. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. seems more appealing than United Therapeutics Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. and United Therapeutics Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 80.7% and 0%. Insiders owned 11.2% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of United Therapeutics Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. -3.02% -0.51% -25.7% 12.38% 29.17% 16.39% United Therapeutics Corporation 3.3% -3.42% -20.2% -31.76% -34.11% -27.24%

For the past year Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. had bullish trend while United Therapeutics Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

United Therapeutics Corporation beats Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates to treat neurological diseases, including rare disorders. Its advanced product candidate includes rimegepant, which is intended to initiate two Phase III clinical trials for the acute treatment of migraine; and trigriluzole, which is in a Phase II/III clinical trial used for the treatment of ataxias with an initial focus on spinocerebellar ataxia. The company also develops BHV-3500 for the prevention of chronic and episodic migraine; BHV-0223 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, a neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord; and BHV-5000 for the treatment of symptoms associated with Rett syndrome, such as breathing irregularities. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. is a subsidiary of Portage Biotech Inc.