Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (BHVN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR)

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) and Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 49 0.00 N/A -5.29 0.00 Synthorx Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -1.75 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. and Synthorx Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. and Synthorx Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 0.00% -201.4% -89.8% Synthorx Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. is 9.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 9.6. The Current Ratio of rival Synthorx Inc. is 27 and its Quick Ratio is has 27. Synthorx Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. and Synthorx Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 0 1 5 2.83 Synthorx Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a 86.19% upside potential and an average target price of $79.17. On the other hand, Synthorx Inc.’s potential upside is 93.92% and its average target price is $30. The data provided earlier shows that Synthorx Inc. appears more favorable than Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., based on analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 87.9% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 86.1% of Synthorx Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% are Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 17% of Synthorx Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. -0.8% 3.1% 39.55% 58.74% 115.41% 67.06% Synthorx Inc. -5.84% -11.71% -1.29% 0% 0% -7.19%

For the past year Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has 67.06% stronger performance while Synthorx Inc. has -7.19% weaker performance.

Summary

Synthorx Inc. beats Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates to treat neurological diseases, including rare disorders. Its advanced product candidate includes rimegepant, which is intended to initiate two Phase III clinical trials for the acute treatment of migraine; and trigriluzole, which is in a Phase II/III clinical trial used for the treatment of ataxias with an initial focus on spinocerebellar ataxia. The company also develops BHV-3500 for the prevention of chronic and episodic migraine; BHV-0223 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, a neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord; and BHV-5000 for the treatment of symptoms associated with Rett syndrome, such as breathing irregularities. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. is a subsidiary of Portage Biotech Inc.