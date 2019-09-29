Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (BHVN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Stoke Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK)

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) and Stoke Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 42 0.00 43.70M -5.29 0.00 Stoke Therapeutics Inc. 30 0.00 10.28M -0.54 0.00

In table 1 we can see Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. and Stoke Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 105,149,181.91% -201.4% -89.8% Stoke Therapeutics Inc. 34,671,163.58% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. is 9.6 while its Current Ratio is 9.6. Meanwhile, Stoke Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 30.3 while its Quick Ratio is 30.3. Stoke Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. and Stoke Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 0 1 5 2.83 Stoke Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.’s upside potential currently stands at 88.27% and an $78.17 average target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 80.7% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 73.4% of Stoke Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 11.2% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. -3.02% -0.51% -25.7% 12.38% 29.17% 16.39% Stoke Therapeutics Inc. -1.72% -14.65% 0% 0% 0% -3.64%

For the past year Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. had bullish trend while Stoke Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. beats Stoke Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates to treat neurological diseases, including rare disorders. Its advanced product candidate includes rimegepant, which is intended to initiate two Phase III clinical trials for the acute treatment of migraine; and trigriluzole, which is in a Phase II/III clinical trial used for the treatment of ataxias with an initial focus on spinocerebellar ataxia. The company also develops BHV-3500 for the prevention of chronic and episodic migraine; BHV-0223 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, a neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord; and BHV-5000 for the treatment of symptoms associated with Rett syndrome, such as breathing irregularities. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. is a subsidiary of Portage Biotech Inc.