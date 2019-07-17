Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (BHVN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Sophiris Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SPHS)

We will be comparing the differences between Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) and Sophiris Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SPHS) as far as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 49 0.00 N/A -5.29 0.00 Sophiris Bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.23 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. and Sophiris Bio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. and Sophiris Bio Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 0.00% -201.4% -89.8% Sophiris Bio Inc. 0.00% 582.1% -40.2%

Liquidity

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 9.6 and 9.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Sophiris Bio Inc. are 2 and 2 respectively. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Sophiris Bio Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. and Sophiris Bio Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 0 1 5 2.83 Sophiris Bio Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.’s consensus price target is $79.17, while its potential upside is 77.91%. Meanwhile, Sophiris Bio Inc.’s consensus price target is $4.83, while its potential upside is 360.00%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Sophiris Bio Inc. is looking more favorable than Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. and Sophiris Bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 87.9% and 7.9% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 6.9% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.’s shares. Competitively, Sophiris Bio Inc. has 0.85% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. -0.8% 3.1% 39.55% 58.74% 115.41% 67.06% Sophiris Bio Inc. -11.38% -23.11% -29.34% -61.74% -74.62% -5.51%

For the past year Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has 67.06% stronger performance while Sophiris Bio Inc. has -5.51% weaker performance.

Summary

Sophiris Bio Inc. beats Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates to treat neurological diseases, including rare disorders. Its advanced product candidate includes rimegepant, which is intended to initiate two Phase III clinical trials for the acute treatment of migraine; and trigriluzole, which is in a Phase II/III clinical trial used for the treatment of ataxias with an initial focus on spinocerebellar ataxia. The company also develops BHV-3500 for the prevention of chronic and episodic migraine; BHV-0223 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, a neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord; and BHV-5000 for the treatment of symptoms associated with Rett syndrome, such as breathing irregularities. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. is a subsidiary of Portage Biotech Inc.

Sophiris Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of urological diseases. The companyÂ’s primary product candidate is PRX302, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treatment of lower urinary tract symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), as well as for the treatment of localized low to intermediate risk prostate cancer. It has a strategic relationship with Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. for the development and commercialization of PRX302 and other products for the treatment of the symptoms of BPH, prostate cancer, prostatitis, or other diseases of the prostate; and license agreement with UVIC Industry Partnerships Inc. and The Johns Hopkins University with respect to the use of PRX302 for the development of therapeutics for the symptoms of BPH, prostate cancer, and other non-cancer diseases and conditions of the prostate. The company was formerly known as Protox Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Sophiris Bio, Inc. in April 2012. Sophiris Bio, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in La Jolla, California.