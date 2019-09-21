Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (BHVN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY)

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) and Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 50 0.00 N/A -5.29 0.00 Oncolytics Biotech Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.78 0.00

In table 1 we can see Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. and Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. and Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 0.00% -201.4% -89.8% Oncolytics Biotech Inc. 0.00% -216.9% -98.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. is 9.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 9.6. The Current Ratio of rival Oncolytics Biotech Inc. is 3.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.4. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Oncolytics Biotech Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. and Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 0 1 5 2.83 Oncolytics Biotech Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.’s upside potential is 66.71% at a $78.17 average price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. and Oncolytics Biotech Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 80.7% and 2.5% respectively. Insiders held 11.2% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. shares. Competitively, 1.8% are Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. -3.02% -0.51% -25.7% 12.38% 29.17% 16.39% Oncolytics Biotech Inc. -17.28% -20.71% -30.21% -31.63% -71.79% -25.97%

For the past year Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has 16.39% stronger performance while Oncolytics Biotech Inc. has -25.97% weaker performance.

Summary

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. beats Oncolytics Biotech Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates to treat neurological diseases, including rare disorders. Its advanced product candidate includes rimegepant, which is intended to initiate two Phase III clinical trials for the acute treatment of migraine; and trigriluzole, which is in a Phase II/III clinical trial used for the treatment of ataxias with an initial focus on spinocerebellar ataxia. The company also develops BHV-3500 for the prevention of chronic and episodic migraine; BHV-0223 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, a neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord; and BHV-5000 for the treatment of symptoms associated with Rett syndrome, such as breathing irregularities. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. is a subsidiary of Portage Biotech Inc.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing REOLYSIN, an immuno-oncology viral-agent that comprises three programs: chemotherapy combinations to trigger selective tumor lysis; immune modulator combinations to facilitate innate immune responses; and immuno-therapy combinations to produce adaptive immune responses. It has a research collaboration with Keck School of Medicine of University of Southern California using pelareorep in combination with Keytruda, Velcade, and dexamethasone to treat multiple myeloma; and a clinical collaboration with SOLTI breast cancer research. Oncolytics Biotech Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.