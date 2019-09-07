Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (BHVN)’s Financial Results Comparing With NextCure Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC)

Both Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) and NextCure Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 50 0.00 N/A -5.29 0.00 NextCure Inc. 21 236.03 N/A -2.18 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. and NextCure Inc.

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 0.00% -201.4% -89.8% NextCure Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

9.6 and 9.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. Its rival NextCure Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 12.8 and 12.8 respectively. NextCure Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. and NextCure Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 0 1 5 2.83 NextCure Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.’s upside potential currently stands at 88.41% and an $78.17 average price target. Meanwhile, NextCure Inc.’s average price target is $43.5, while its potential upside is 26.67%. The results provided earlier shows that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. appears more favorable than NextCure Inc., based on analyst opinion.

The shares of both Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. and NextCure Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 80.7% and 30.8% respectively. Insiders held 11.2% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 3.5% of NextCure Inc. shares.

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. -3.02% -0.51% -25.7% 12.38% 29.17% 16.39% NextCure Inc. 14.31% 24.48% 0% 0% 0% 10.4%

For the past year Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. was more bullish than NextCure Inc.

NextCure Inc. beats Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates to treat neurological diseases, including rare disorders. Its advanced product candidate includes rimegepant, which is intended to initiate two Phase III clinical trials for the acute treatment of migraine; and trigriluzole, which is in a Phase II/III clinical trial used for the treatment of ataxias with an initial focus on spinocerebellar ataxia. The company also develops BHV-3500 for the prevention of chronic and episodic migraine; BHV-0223 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, a neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord; and BHV-5000 for the treatment of symptoms associated with Rett syndrome, such as breathing irregularities. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. is a subsidiary of Portage Biotech Inc.