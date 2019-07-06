Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (BHVN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLNT)

As Biotechnology businesses, Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) and Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLNT), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 49 0.00 N/A -5.29 0.00 Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.88 N/A -18.10 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. and Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 0.00% -201.4% -89.8% Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -60.5% -28.4%

Liquidity

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 9.6 and a Quick Ratio of 9.6. Competitively, Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.1 and has 0.8 Quick Ratio. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. and Melinta Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 0 1 5 2.83 Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a consensus target price of $79.17, and a 84.46% upside potential. Melinta Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $14 consensus target price and a 95.26% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Melinta Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. and Melinta Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 87.9% and 57.5% respectively. 6.9% are Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 7.28% of Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. -0.8% 3.1% 39.55% 58.74% 115.41% 67.06% Melinta Therapeutics Inc. -29.19% -22.8% -60.84% -76.62% -91.67% -18%

For the past year Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has 67.06% stronger performance while Melinta Therapeutics Inc. has -18% weaker performance.

Summary

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. beats Melinta Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates to treat neurological diseases, including rare disorders. Its advanced product candidate includes rimegepant, which is intended to initiate two Phase III clinical trials for the acute treatment of migraine; and trigriluzole, which is in a Phase II/III clinical trial used for the treatment of ataxias with an initial focus on spinocerebellar ataxia. The company also develops BHV-3500 for the prevention of chronic and episodic migraine; BHV-0223 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, a neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord; and BHV-5000 for the treatment of symptoms associated with Rett syndrome, such as breathing irregularities. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. is a subsidiary of Portage Biotech Inc.

Melinta Therapeutics, Inc., an antibiotics company, is engaged in the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibiotics to overcome drug-resistant, life-threatening infections. It develops Delafloxacin, a fluoroquinolone for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by Gram-positive and Gram-negative bacteria; and Baxdela for the treatment of patients with acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections. Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. was formerly known as formerly Rib-X Pharmaceuticals and changed its name to Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. on October 7, 2013. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut with an additional office in Lincolnshire, Illinois.