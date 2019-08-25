Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (BHVN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Liquidia Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDA)

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) and Liquidia Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDA), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 50 0.00 N/A -5.29 0.00 Liquidia Technologies Inc. 10 10.94 N/A -2.51 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. and Liquidia Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. and Liquidia Technologies Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 0.00% -201.4% -89.8% Liquidia Technologies Inc. 0.00% -222.5% -78.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. is 9.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 9.6. The Current Ratio of rival Liquidia Technologies Inc. is 5.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 5.6. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Liquidia Technologies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. and Liquidia Technologies Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 0 1 5 2.83 Liquidia Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 102.83% for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. with consensus price target of $78.17.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. and Liquidia Technologies Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 80.7% and 61.4%. 11.2% are Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Liquidia Technologies Inc. has 1.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. -3.02% -0.51% -25.7% 12.38% 29.17% 16.39% Liquidia Technologies Inc. -1.88% -8.17% -24.48% -47.03% -33.55% -66.25%

For the past year Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has 16.39% stronger performance while Liquidia Technologies Inc. has -66.25% weaker performance.

Summary

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. beats Liquidia Technologies Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates to treat neurological diseases, including rare disorders. Its advanced product candidate includes rimegepant, which is intended to initiate two Phase III clinical trials for the acute treatment of migraine; and trigriluzole, which is in a Phase II/III clinical trial used for the treatment of ataxias with an initial focus on spinocerebellar ataxia. The company also develops BHV-3500 for the prevention of chronic and episodic migraine; BHV-0223 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, a neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord; and BHV-5000 for the treatment of symptoms associated with Rett syndrome, such as breathing irregularities. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. is a subsidiary of Portage Biotech Inc.

Liquidia Technologies, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics. Its lead product candidate, LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil that is in Phase III clinical trials used for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company is also developing LIQ865, which completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of local post-operative pain. It has strategic collaboration agreements with GlaxoSmithKline plc and Aerie Pharmaecuticals, Inc. Liquidia Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.