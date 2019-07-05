Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (BHVN)’s Financial Results Comparing With KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH)

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) and KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 49 0.00 N/A -5.29 0.00 KemPharm Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -3.57 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. and KemPharm Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. and KemPharm Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 0.00% -201.4% -89.8% KemPharm Inc. 0.00% 69.5% -184.9%

Liquidity

9.6 and 9.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. Its rival KemPharm Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2 and 2 respectively. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than KemPharm Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. and KemPharm Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 0 1 5 2.83 KemPharm Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$79.17 is Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 77.59%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 87.9% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 34.3% of KemPharm Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 6.9% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 11.43% of KemPharm Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. -0.8% 3.1% 39.55% 58.74% 115.41% 67.06% KemPharm Inc. 0.79% -24.71% -46.89% -50% -78.31% -28.09%

For the past year Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. had bullish trend while KemPharm Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. beats KemPharm Inc.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates to treat neurological diseases, including rare disorders. Its advanced product candidate includes rimegepant, which is intended to initiate two Phase III clinical trials for the acute treatment of migraine; and trigriluzole, which is in a Phase II/III clinical trial used for the treatment of ataxias with an initial focus on spinocerebellar ataxia. The company also develops BHV-3500 for the prevention of chronic and episodic migraine; BHV-0223 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, a neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord; and BHV-5000 for the treatment of symptoms associated with Rett syndrome, such as breathing irregularities. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. is a subsidiary of Portage Biotech Inc.

KemPharm, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops new proprietary prodrugs in the United States. Its lead product candidates are KP415, an extended release d-threo-methylphenidate product candidate for the treatment of ADHD; and KP201/IR, an IR formulation of KP201, a prodrug of hydrocodone and acetaminophen for the treatment of acute pain. The company is also involved in developing KP511/ER, a prodrug of hydromorphone for the management of pain; KP511/IR for the short duration management of acute pain; KP606/IR, an IR formulation of KP606, a prodrug of oxycodone for the management of moderate to severe pain; KP746, a prodrug of oxymorphone for the management of moderate to severe pain; and KP303, a prodrug of quetiapine for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. KemPharm, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Coralville, Iowa.