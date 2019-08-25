Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (BHVN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE)

We are comparing Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) and Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 50 0.00 N/A -5.29 0.00 Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 5 1.91 N/A -0.82 0.00

Table 1 highlights Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. and Jounce Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 0.00% -201.4% -89.8% Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -26% -11.7%

Liquidity

9.6 and 9.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. Its rival Jounce Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.2 and 2.2 respectively. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Jounce Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. and Jounce Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 0 1 5 2.83 Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$78.17 is Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.’s average price target while its potential upside is 102.83%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 80.7% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 74.2% of Jounce Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 11.2% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. shares. Competitively, Jounce Therapeutics Inc. has 0.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. -3.02% -0.51% -25.7% 12.38% 29.17% 16.39% Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 5.97% -2.84% -14.62% 20.65% -32.15% 42.14%

For the past year Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.’s stock price has smaller growth than Jounce Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Jounce Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates to treat neurological diseases, including rare disorders. Its advanced product candidate includes rimegepant, which is intended to initiate two Phase III clinical trials for the acute treatment of migraine; and trigriluzole, which is in a Phase II/III clinical trial used for the treatment of ataxias with an initial focus on spinocerebellar ataxia. The company also develops BHV-3500 for the prevention of chronic and episodic migraine; BHV-0223 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, a neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord; and BHV-5000 for the treatment of symptoms associated with Rett syndrome, such as breathing irregularities. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. is a subsidiary of Portage Biotech Inc.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, focuses on developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors. Its lead product candidate, JTX-2011, is a clinical stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates ICOS, a protein on the surface of certain T cells commonly found in various solid tumors. The company is also developing JTX-4014, an anti-PD-1 antibody. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a master research and collaboration agreement with Celgene Corporation focused on developing and commercializing biologic immunotherapies. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.