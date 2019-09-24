Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (BHVN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH)

As Biotechnology companies, Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) and Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 50 0.00 N/A -5.29 0.00 Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -0.33 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. and Hoth Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 0.00% -201.4% -89.8% Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

9.6 and 9.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. Its rival Hoth Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 59.8 and 59.8 respectively. Hoth Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. and Hoth Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 0 1 5 2.83 Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.’s upside potential currently stands at 68.83% and an $78.17 consensus target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 80.7% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. shares and 0.2% of Hoth Therapeutics Inc. shares. 11.2% are Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 34.3% of Hoth Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. -3.02% -0.51% -25.7% 12.38% 29.17% 16.39% Hoth Therapeutics Inc. -20.06% 4.74% 6.3% 0% 0% -32.71%

For the past year Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has 16.39% stronger performance while Hoth Therapeutics Inc. has -32.71% weaker performance.

Summary

Hoth Therapeutics Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates to treat neurological diseases, including rare disorders. Its advanced product candidate includes rimegepant, which is intended to initiate two Phase III clinical trials for the acute treatment of migraine; and trigriluzole, which is in a Phase II/III clinical trial used for the treatment of ataxias with an initial focus on spinocerebellar ataxia. The company also develops BHV-3500 for the prevention of chronic and episodic migraine; BHV-0223 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, a neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord; and BHV-5000 for the treatment of symptoms associated with Rett syndrome, such as breathing irregularities. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. is a subsidiary of Portage Biotech Inc.