Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (BHVN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX)

Both Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 50 0.00 N/A -5.29 0.00 Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -1.42 0.00

Table 1 highlights Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 0.00% -201.4% -89.8% Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -107.1% -88.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. are 9.6 and 9.6. Competitively, Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 6.6 and 6.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 0 1 5 2.83 Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a consensus price target of $78.17, and a 73.71% upside potential. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $20 consensus price target and a 157.73% potential upside. Based on the data delivered earlier, Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., analysts belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 87.9% and 52.9% respectively. Insiders owned 6.9% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. -0.8% 3.1% 39.55% 58.74% 115.41% 67.06% Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.64% 7.57% -2.03% -34.98% -28.93% -7.74%

For the past year Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. had bullish trend while Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates to treat neurological diseases, including rare disorders. Its advanced product candidate includes rimegepant, which is intended to initiate two Phase III clinical trials for the acute treatment of migraine; and trigriluzole, which is in a Phase II/III clinical trial used for the treatment of ataxias with an initial focus on spinocerebellar ataxia. The company also develops BHV-3500 for the prevention of chronic and episodic migraine; BHV-0223 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, a neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord; and BHV-5000 for the treatment of symptoms associated with Rett syndrome, such as breathing irregularities. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. is a subsidiary of Portage Biotech Inc.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead program is ELX-02, which is in Phase I clinical trial, which focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.