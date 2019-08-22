Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (BHVN)’s Financial Results Comparing With CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX)

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) and CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 50 0.00 N/A -5.29 0.00 CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 11 6.87 N/A -1.91 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. and CytomX Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 0.00% -201.4% -89.8% CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -73.6% -18.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. are 9.6 and 9.6. Competitively, CytomX Therapeutics Inc. has 4.2 and 4.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than CytomX Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. and CytomX Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 0 1 5 2.83 CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.’s upside potential is 108.90% at a $78.17 average target price. Competitively CytomX Therapeutics Inc. has an average target price of $23, with potential upside of 143.39%. Based on the results shown earlier, CytomX Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., analysts opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. and CytomX Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 80.7% and 84.7% respectively. About 11.2% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.7% of CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. -3.02% -0.51% -25.7% 12.38% 29.17% 16.39% CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 1.78% -9.16% 10.27% -38.41% -58.88% -31.72%

For the past year Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has 16.39% stronger performance while CytomX Therapeutics Inc. has -31.72% weaker performance.

Summary

CytomX Therapeutics Inc. beats Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates to treat neurological diseases, including rare disorders. Its advanced product candidate includes rimegepant, which is intended to initiate two Phase III clinical trials for the acute treatment of migraine; and trigriluzole, which is in a Phase II/III clinical trial used for the treatment of ataxias with an initial focus on spinocerebellar ataxia. The company also develops BHV-3500 for the prevention of chronic and episodic migraine; BHV-0223 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, a neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord; and BHV-5000 for the treatment of symptoms associated with Rett syndrome, such as breathing irregularities. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. is a subsidiary of Portage Biotech Inc.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops novel class of antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform that address clinically-validated cancer targets in immuno-oncology, such as PD-L1, as well as novel targets, comprising CD-166. Its other product candidates in preclinical development include CX-2029, CD71, CTLA-4, and CX-188. In addition, the company has strategic collaborations with AbbVie Ireland Unlimited Company, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, ImmunoGen, Inc., M D Anderson Cancer Center, Pfizer Inc., and The University of Texas to develop Probody therapeutics. It also has a strategic collaboration with Amgen Inc. to co-develop a CytomX Probody T-cell engaging bispecific against the epidermal growth factor receptor, a validated oncology target expressed on multiple human cancer types. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.