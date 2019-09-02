Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (BHVN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP)

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) and Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 50 0.00 N/A -5.29 0.00 Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 2 11.81 N/A -1.49 0.00

Table 1 highlights Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. and Cocrystal Pharma Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. and Cocrystal Pharma Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 0.00% -201.4% -89.8% Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 0.00% -48.9% -45%

Liquidity

9.6 and 9.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. Its rival Cocrystal Pharma Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.6 and 5.6 respectively. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Cocrystal Pharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. and Cocrystal Pharma Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 0 1 5 2.83 Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a 99.46% upside potential and an average target price of $78.17.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. and Cocrystal Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 80.7% and 12.8% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 11.2% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.’s shares. Comparatively, 64.15% are Cocrystal Pharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. -3.02% -0.51% -25.7% 12.38% 29.17% 16.39% Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 7.2% 5.07% -11.63% -20.56% -46.48% -36.67%

For the past year Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. had bullish trend while Cocrystal Pharma Inc. had bearish trend.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates to treat neurological diseases, including rare disorders. Its advanced product candidate includes rimegepant, which is intended to initiate two Phase III clinical trials for the acute treatment of migraine; and trigriluzole, which is in a Phase II/III clinical trial used for the treatment of ataxias with an initial focus on spinocerebellar ataxia. The company also develops BHV-3500 for the prevention of chronic and episodic migraine; BHV-0223 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, a neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord; and BHV-5000 for the treatment of symptoms associated with Rett syndrome, such as breathing irregularities. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. is a subsidiary of Portage Biotech Inc.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc., a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antiviral therapeutics for human diseases. The company focuses on developing inhibitors that target viral replication enzymes and viral replication protein. It is developing antiviral therapeutics for human diseases, including hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, and norovirus. The company also develops targeted in-house chemical libraries consisting of nucleosides, non-nucleoside inhibitors, metal-binding inhibitors, and fragments. It has research collaboration agreement with HitGen, Ltd. and InterX, Inc. to develop small molecule drug candidates against several undisclosed targets. Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Tucker, Georgia.