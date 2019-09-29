Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (BHVN)’s Financial Results Comparing With BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX)

As Biotechnology companies, Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) and BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 42 0.00 43.70M -5.29 0.00 BioLineRx Ltd. 3 0.04 7.58M -2.99 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. and BioLineRx Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 105,149,181.91% -201.4% -89.8% BioLineRx Ltd. 259,847,108.43% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. and BioLineRx Ltd. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 0 1 5 2.83 BioLineRx Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

$78.17 is Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.’s average price target while its potential upside is 88.27%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. and BioLineRx Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 80.7% and 27.13%. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.’s share owned by insiders are 11.2%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3.46% of BioLineRx Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. -3.02% -0.51% -25.7% 12.38% 29.17% 16.39% BioLineRx Ltd. -0.25% -22.16% -31.09% -59.03% -70.47% -39.48%

For the past year Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has 16.39% stronger performance while BioLineRx Ltd. has -39.48% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 11 factors BioLineRx Ltd. beats Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates to treat neurological diseases, including rare disorders. Its advanced product candidate includes rimegepant, which is intended to initiate two Phase III clinical trials for the acute treatment of migraine; and trigriluzole, which is in a Phase II/III clinical trial used for the treatment of ataxias with an initial focus on spinocerebellar ataxia. The company also develops BHV-3500 for the prevention of chronic and episodic migraine; BHV-0223 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, a neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord; and BHV-5000 for the treatment of symptoms associated with Rett syndrome, such as breathing irregularities. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. is a subsidiary of Portage Biotech Inc.

BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical development company, engages in identifying, in-licensing, and developing therapeutic candidates that address unmet medical needs. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage therapeutic candidates, which include BL-8040, a novel peptide for the treatment of multiple cancer and hematological indications; AGI-134, an immunotherapy treatment in development for multiple solid tumors; and BL-5010, a customized, proprietary, pen-like applicator containing a novel, acidic, aqueous solution as a medical device for the non-surgical removal of benign skin lesions. The companyÂ’s other therapeutic candidates comprise BL-1040, a novel, resorbable polymer solution for use in the prevention of ventricular remodeling that may occur in patients who have suffered an acute myocardial infarction; BL-9020, which is a novel monoclonal antibody treatment designed to prevent immune-mediated destruction of insulin-producing beta cells in the pancreas; BL-1210, a drug candidate intended for the treatment of liver fibrosis, primarily non- alcoholic steatohepatitis; BL-1220, an orally administered, novel composition of sodium alginate intended as a novel treatment for various liver failure conditions; and BL-1230, a cannabinoid receptor type 2 intended as a novel anti-inflammatory treatment for dry eye syndrome. The company has strategic collaborations with Novartis Pharma AG; Merck; MD Anderson Cancer Center to investigate the combination of BL-8040 with Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in pancreatic cancer; Genentech Inc. to investigate the combination of BL-8040 and GenentechÂ’s Atezolizumab in various Phase Ib studies for multiple solid tumor indications and acute myeloid leukemia. BioLineRx Ltd. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in ModiÂ’in, Israel.