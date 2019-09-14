Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (BHVN)’s Financial Results Comparing With AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX)

We are comparing Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) and AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 49 0.00 N/A -5.29 0.00 AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.87 0.00

Table 1 highlights Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. and AzurRx BioPharma Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 0.00% -201.4% -89.8% AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 0.00% -286.2% -158.5%

Liquidity

9.6 and 9.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. Its rival AzurRx BioPharma Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.5 and 0.5 respectively. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than AzurRx BioPharma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. and AzurRx BioPharma Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 0 1 5 2.83 AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 66.21% for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. with average price target of $78.17. AzurRx BioPharma Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $7 average price target and a 469.11% potential upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, AzurRx BioPharma Inc. is looking more favorable than Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 80.7% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 10.9% of AzurRx BioPharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 11.2% are Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, AzurRx BioPharma Inc. has 2.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. -3.02% -0.51% -25.7% 12.38% 29.17% 16.39% AzurRx BioPharma Inc. -2.88% -34.84% -58.61% -50.25% -55.7% -16.53%

For the past year Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has 16.39% stronger performance while AzurRx BioPharma Inc. has -16.53% weaker performance.

Summary

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. beats on 5 of the 8 factors AzurRx BioPharma Inc.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates to treat neurological diseases, including rare disorders. Its advanced product candidate includes rimegepant, which is intended to initiate two Phase III clinical trials for the acute treatment of migraine; and trigriluzole, which is in a Phase II/III clinical trial used for the treatment of ataxias with an initial focus on spinocerebellar ataxia. The company also develops BHV-3500 for the prevention of chronic and episodic migraine; BHV-0223 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, a neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord; and BHV-5000 for the treatment of symptoms associated with Rett syndrome, such as breathing irregularities. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. is a subsidiary of Portage Biotech Inc.

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc., a clinical development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of non-systemic biologics for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal disorders. Its product pipeline consists of two therapeutic proteins under development, including MS1819, an autologous yeast recombinant lipase, which is in Phase IIa trial for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency associated with chronic pancreatitis and cystic fibrosis; and AZX1101, a recombinant b-lactamase combination of bacterial origin for the prevention of hospital-acquired infections, as well as antibiotic-associated diarrhea. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.