Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (BHVN)’s Financial Results Comparing With AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO)

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) and AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 49 0.00 N/A -5.29 0.00 AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 18.90 N/A -0.05 0.00

Demonstrates Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. and AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. and AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 0.00% -201.4% -89.8% AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 51.6% -83.7%

Liquidity

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 9.6 while its Quick Ratio is 9.6. On the competitive side is, AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 1.5 Current Ratio and a 1.5 Quick Ratio. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. and AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 0 1 5 2.83 AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a 84.16% upside potential and an average price target of $79.17. Meanwhile, AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target is $1.67, while its potential upside is 134.32%. The information presented earlier suggests that AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 87.9% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 32.4% of AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.’s share held by insiders are 6.9%. Competitively, AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. -0.8% 3.1% 39.55% 58.74% 115.41% 67.06% AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. -12.31% -20.19% 35.34% -57.09% -64.05% -50.12%

For the past year Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has 67.06% stronger performance while AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -50.12% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates to treat neurological diseases, including rare disorders. Its advanced product candidate includes rimegepant, which is intended to initiate two Phase III clinical trials for the acute treatment of migraine; and trigriluzole, which is in a Phase II/III clinical trial used for the treatment of ataxias with an initial focus on spinocerebellar ataxia. The company also develops BHV-3500 for the prevention of chronic and episodic migraine; BHV-0223 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, a neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord; and BHV-5000 for the treatment of symptoms associated with Rett syndrome, such as breathing irregularities. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. is a subsidiary of Portage Biotech Inc.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted therapies for cancer and related diseases. The companyÂ’s pipeline of product candidates include Tivozanib, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) to optimize VEGF blockade; Ficlatuzumab, a hepatocyte growth factor (HGF) inhibitory antibody, which has completed Phase II trial that inhibits the activity of the HGF/c-Met pathway; and AV-203, an anti-ErbB3 specific monoclonal antibody that has completed a Phase I dose escalation study. Its development programs also comprise AV-380, a humanized IgG1 inhibitory monoclonal antibody for the treatment or prevention of cachexia; and the AV-353 platform for the potential treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company has strategic partnerships with CANbridge Life Sciences Ltd.; EUSA Pharma (UK) Limited; Novartis International Pharmaceutical Ltd.; Biodesix, Inc.; St. VincentÂ’s Hospital Sydney Limited; Biogen Idec International GmbH; and Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd. The company was formerly known as GenPath Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2005. AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.