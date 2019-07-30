Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (BHVN) Reaches $43.38 After 6.00% Down Move; Commerce Bancshares (CBSH) Sellers Decreased By 1.26% Their Shorts

Commerce Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CBSH) had a decrease of 1.26% in short interest. CBSH’s SI was 3.46M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 1.26% from 3.50 million shares previously. With 448,400 avg volume, 8 days are for Commerce Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CBSH)’s short sellers to cover CBSH’s short positions. The SI to Commerce Bancshares Inc’s float is 3.5%. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $60.59. About 152,175 shares traded. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) has declined 4.94% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CBSH News: 01/05/2018 – Acquisition of Commerce Bank of Temecula Valley Completed; 19/04/2018 – DJ Pacific Commerce Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PCBC); 03/04/2018 – Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association and Commerce Bank Introduce AOPA World Mastercard® for Pilots; 09/03/2018 The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation into Pacific Commerce Bancorp in Connection with the Sal; 19/03/2018 – Commerce Bank Recognized by Greenwich Associates with Eight Greenwich Excellence Awards

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.33, from 2.41 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 24 investors sold Commerce Bancshares, Inc. shares while 93 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 68.21 million shares or 4.46% less from 71.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trust Department Mb Bancorporation N A invested in 284 shares or 0% of the stock. Rowland And Counsel Adv reported 2,431 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Proshare Limited Liability Corp holds 0.07% or 195,261 shares in its portfolio. Chicago Equity Limited Liability Company invested in 0.31% or 137,319 shares. Confluence Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.34% or 350,058 shares. Creative Planning has invested 0.03% in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH). Wesbanco Financial Bank reported 6,288 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Com has 2,527 shares. 6,213 are held by Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. Tru Of Oklahoma, a Oklahoma-based fund reported 5,083 shares. Us Bancorp De has invested 0.03% in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH). Smith Moore & Company has invested 0.17% in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH). Signaturefd Limited Liability Corporation invested in 545 shares or 0% of the stock. Dean Assoc Limited Liability Co invested in 0.12% or 14,817 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc reported 7,134 shares.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding firm for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management services and products to individuals and businesses. The company has market cap of $6.66 billion. It operates through three divisions: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. It has a 16.14 P/E ratio. The Consumer segment offers various banking services and products, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online, mobile, and telephone banking services.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $2.93 million activity. 27,728 shares valued at $1.67M were sold by KEMPER DAVID W on Monday, February 4. 1,156 shares were sold by Callahan Daniel D., worth $70,545 on Monday, February 11.

Analysts await Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) to report earnings on August, 13. They expect $-1.90 EPS, down 88.12% or $0.89 from last year’s $-1.01 per share. After $-1.41 actual EPS reported by Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 34.75% negative EPS growth.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates to treat neurological diseases, including rare disorders. The company has market cap of $2.23 billion. The Company’s advanced product candidate includes rimegepant, which is intended to initiate two Phase III clinical trials for the acute treatment of migraine; and trigriluzole, which is in a Phase II/III clinical trial used for the treatment of ataxias with an initial focus on spinocerebellar ataxia. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also develops BHV-3500 for the prevention of chronic and episodic migraine; BHV-0223 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, a neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord; and BHV-5000 for the treatment of symptoms associated with Rett syndrome, such as breathing irregularities.

Among 6 analysts covering Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Biohaven Pharmaceutical had 9 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, May 8 by PiperJaffray. On Monday, April 15 the stock rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Outperform”. The stock of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) earned “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Monday, April 15. The company was maintained on Monday, July 22 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Tuesday, April 23 by Leerink Swann. Morgan Stanley maintained Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) rating on Tuesday, May 14. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $5700 target.