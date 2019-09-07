Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (BHVN) and United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) Comparing side by side

Since Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) and United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 50 0.00 N/A -5.29 0.00 United Therapeutics Corporation 94 2.30 N/A -3.47 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. and United Therapeutics Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. and United Therapeutics Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 0.00% -201.4% -89.8% United Therapeutics Corporation 0.00% -5.7% -4.3%

Liquidity

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 9.6 and 9.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor United Therapeutics Corporation are 7.2 and 6.8 respectively. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to United Therapeutics Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. and United Therapeutics Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 0 1 5 2.83 United Therapeutics Corporation 0 2 3 2.60

The upside potential is 88.41% for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. with consensus price target of $78.17. On the other hand, United Therapeutics Corporation’s potential upside is 70.10% and its consensus price target is $136.83. The data provided earlier shows that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. appears more favorable than United Therapeutics Corporation, based on analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. and United Therapeutics Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 80.7% and 0%. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.’s share held by insiders are 11.2%. Insiders Competitively, held 0.2% of United Therapeutics Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. -3.02% -0.51% -25.7% 12.38% 29.17% 16.39% United Therapeutics Corporation 3.3% -3.42% -20.2% -31.76% -34.11% -27.24%

For the past year Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. had bullish trend while United Therapeutics Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

United Therapeutics Corporation beats on 5 of the 9 factors Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates to treat neurological diseases, including rare disorders. Its advanced product candidate includes rimegepant, which is intended to initiate two Phase III clinical trials for the acute treatment of migraine; and trigriluzole, which is in a Phase II/III clinical trial used for the treatment of ataxias with an initial focus on spinocerebellar ataxia. The company also develops BHV-3500 for the prevention of chronic and episodic migraine; BHV-0223 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, a neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord; and BHV-5000 for the treatment of symptoms associated with Rett syndrome, such as breathing irregularities. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. is a subsidiary of Portage Biotech Inc.