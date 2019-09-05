Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (BHVN) and Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) Contrasting side by side

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) and Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 50 0.00 N/A -5.29 0.00 Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -12.43 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. and Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 0.00% -201.4% -89.8% Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -671.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. are 9.6 and 9.6. Competitively, Seelos Therapeutics Inc. has 2.5 and 2.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Seelos Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. and Seelos Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 0 1 5 2.83 Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a 95.82% upside potential and an average price target of $78.17.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. and Seelos Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 80.7% and 10.4%. 11.2% are Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 18.48% of Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. -3.02% -0.51% -25.7% 12.38% 29.17% 16.39% Seelos Therapeutics Inc. -3.85% -18.6% -39.45% -60.23% -84.18% -69.62%

For the past year Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has 16.39% stronger performance while Seelos Therapeutics Inc. has -69.62% weaker performance.

Summary

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Seelos Therapeutics Inc.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates to treat neurological diseases, including rare disorders. Its advanced product candidate includes rimegepant, which is intended to initiate two Phase III clinical trials for the acute treatment of migraine; and trigriluzole, which is in a Phase II/III clinical trial used for the treatment of ataxias with an initial focus on spinocerebellar ataxia. The company also develops BHV-3500 for the prevention of chronic and episodic migraine; BHV-0223 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, a neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord; and BHV-5000 for the treatment of symptoms associated with Rett syndrome, such as breathing irregularities. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. is a subsidiary of Portage Biotech Inc.