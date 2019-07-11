Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (BHVN) and OPKO Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Comparison side by side

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) and OPKO Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 49 0.00 N/A -5.29 0.00 OPKO Health Inc. 3 1.44 N/A -0.27 0.00

Demonstrates Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. and OPKO Health Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. and OPKO Health Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 0.00% -201.4% -89.8% OPKO Health Inc. 0.00% -10.7% -7.6%

Liquidity

9.6 and 9.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. Its rival OPKO Health Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.1 and 1 respectively. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than OPKO Health Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. and OPKO Health Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 0 1 5 2.83 OPKO Health Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.’s consensus target price is $79.17, while its potential upside is 81.13%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 87.9% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. shares and 23.2% of OPKO Health Inc. shares. Insiders owned 6.9% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 5.4% of OPKO Health Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. -0.8% 3.1% 39.55% 58.74% 115.41% 67.06% OPKO Health Inc. -0.48% -15.45% -24.91% -32.69% -35.4% -30.9%

For the past year Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. had bullish trend while OPKO Health Inc. had bearish trend.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates to treat neurological diseases, including rare disorders. Its advanced product candidate includes rimegepant, which is intended to initiate two Phase III clinical trials for the acute treatment of migraine; and trigriluzole, which is in a Phase II/III clinical trial used for the treatment of ataxias with an initial focus on spinocerebellar ataxia. The company also develops BHV-3500 for the prevention of chronic and episodic migraine; BHV-0223 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, a neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord; and BHV-5000 for the treatment of symptoms associated with Rett syndrome, such as breathing irregularities. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. is a subsidiary of Portage Biotech Inc.

OPKO Health, Inc., a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, and Mexico. The companyÂ’s Diagnostics segment operates Bio-Reference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services in the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases. The Bio-Reference Laboratories also provides core genetic testing and leverage products, such as the 4Kscore prostate cancer test and the Claros 1 in-office immunoassay platform. The companyÂ’s pharmaceutical segment offers Rayaldee, a treatment for secondary hyperparathyroidism in adults with stage 3-4 chronic kidney disease patients with vitamin D deficiency; and VARUBI for chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting. This segment is also developing TT401, which is in Phase II clinical trials for type 2 diabetes and obesity; TT701, an androgen receptor modulator that is in Phase II clinical trials for androgen deficiency indications; and hGH-CTP, a growth hormone injection that is in Phase III clinical trials. In addition, it engages in developing and commercializing hGH-CTP, a recombinant human growth hormone product that is in Phase III; developing Factor VIIa drug for hemophilia that is in Phase IIa, an NK-1 compound, and drugs for treating asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease; developing and producing specialty active pharmaceutical ingredients; and discovery of drugs for the treatment of cancer, heart disease, metabolic disorders, and a range of genetic anomalies. Further, this segment engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, and veterinary products; and markets and distributes pharmaceutical and natural products. Additionally, OPKO Health, Inc. operates pharmaceutical platforms in Ireland, Chile, Spain, and Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.