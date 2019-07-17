Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (BHVN) and MacroGenics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Contrasting side by side

Both Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) and MacroGenics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 49 0.00 N/A -5.29 0.00 MacroGenics Inc. 17 11.41 N/A -3.87 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. and MacroGenics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 0.00% -201.4% -89.8% MacroGenics Inc. 0.00% -57.7% -44.8%

Liquidity

9.6 and 9.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. Its rival MacroGenics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 6.5 and 6.5 respectively. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than MacroGenics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. and MacroGenics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 0 1 5 2.83 MacroGenics Inc. 1 2 3 2.50

The average price target of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. is $79.17, with potential upside of 74.77%. Competitively the average price target of MacroGenics Inc. is $25.25, which is potential 66.01% upside. The results provided earlier shows that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. appears more favorable than MacroGenics Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. and MacroGenics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 87.9% and 78.9% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 6.9% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.8% of MacroGenics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. -0.8% 3.1% 39.55% 58.74% 115.41% 67.06% MacroGenics Inc. -7.29% -6.98% -23.58% -6.28% -24.64% 28.11%

For the past year Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has stronger performance than MacroGenics Inc.

Summary

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. beats on 5 of the 9 factors MacroGenics Inc.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates to treat neurological diseases, including rare disorders. Its advanced product candidate includes rimegepant, which is intended to initiate two Phase III clinical trials for the acute treatment of migraine; and trigriluzole, which is in a Phase II/III clinical trial used for the treatment of ataxias with an initial focus on spinocerebellar ataxia. The company also develops BHV-3500 for the prevention of chronic and episodic migraine; BHV-0223 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, a neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord; and BHV-5000 for the treatment of symptoms associated with Rett syndrome, such as breathing irregularities. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. is a subsidiary of Portage Biotech Inc.

MacroGenics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily by modulating the human immune system, as well as various autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s advanced clinical product candidate is Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers. It also develops Enoblituzumab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial as monotherapy in multiple solid tumor types, as well as in combination therapy with either an anti-PD-1 antibody or an anti-CTLA-4 antibody; Flotetuzumab, a DART molecule that targets CD123 and CD3; MGD007, a DART molecule, which targets glycoprotein A33 and CD3; Duvortuxizumab, a DART molecule that targets both CD19 and CD3; MGD009, a molecule in its B7-H3 franchise; MGA012, a monoclonal antibody, which targets PD-1; MGD013, a DART molecule that enables the co-blockade with a single recombinant agent of two immune checkpoint molecules; and MGC018, a B7-H3 antibody-drug conjugate. In addition, the companyÂ’s products include MGD010, a DART molecule designed to address limitations of existing B cell-targeted therapies by binding to the CD32B and CD79B proteins found on human B cells; Teplizumab, an anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody to treat type 1 diabetes; and MGD014, a DART molecule that targets human immunodeficiency virus, or HIV-infected cells, and CD3-expressing T cells. It has collaboration and license agreements with Janssen Biotech, Inc.; Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Servier; Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH; Pfizer, Inc.; and Green Cross Corp. MacroGenics, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.