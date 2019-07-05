Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (BHVN) and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC) Comparing side by side

We are comparing Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 49 0.00 N/A -5.29 0.00 La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 7 19.05 N/A -6.84 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company.

Profitability

Table 2 has Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 0.00% -201.4% -89.8% La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 0.00% -337.5% -80.1%

Liquidity

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 9.6 while its Quick Ratio is 9.6. On the competitive side is, La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company which has a 8.7 Current Ratio and a 8.5 Quick Ratio. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 0 1 5 2.83 La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 0 2 3 2.60

$79.17 is Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 84.46%. Competitively the consensus price target of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company is $18.2, which is potential 89.78% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company looks more robust than Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. as far as analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 87.9% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. shares and 0% of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company shares. Insiders held 6.9% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 5% of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. -0.8% 3.1% 39.55% 58.74% 115.41% 67.06% La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company -12.75% -8.24% 8.96% -56.83% -78.73% -30.33%

For the past year Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. had bullish trend while La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. beats La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates to treat neurological diseases, including rare disorders. Its advanced product candidate includes rimegepant, which is intended to initiate two Phase III clinical trials for the acute treatment of migraine; and trigriluzole, which is in a Phase II/III clinical trial used for the treatment of ataxias with an initial focus on spinocerebellar ataxia. The company also develops BHV-3500 for the prevention of chronic and episodic migraine; BHV-0223 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, a neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord; and BHV-5000 for the treatment of symptoms associated with Rett syndrome, such as breathing irregularities. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. is a subsidiary of Portage Biotech Inc.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. It engages in developing LJPC-501, a formulation of angiotensin II for the potential treatment of catecholamine-resistant hypotension; and LJPC-401, a formulation of synthetic human hepcidin for the treatment of conditions characterized by iron overload, such as hereditary hemochromatosis, beta thalassemia, sickle cell disease, and myelodysplastic syndrome. The company is also developing LJPC-30S, which is the gentamicin derivative program for the potential treatment of serious bacterial infections and rare genetic disorders, such as cystic fibrosis and Duchenne muscular dystrophy. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.