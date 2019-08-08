Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (BHVN) and Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) and Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 50 0.00 N/A -5.29 0.00 Kodiak Sciences Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.19 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. and Kodiak Sciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. and Kodiak Sciences Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 0.00% -201.4% -89.8% Kodiak Sciences Inc. 0.00% 0% -79.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. is 9.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 9.6. The Current Ratio of rival Kodiak Sciences Inc. is 17.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 17.4. Kodiak Sciences Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. and Kodiak Sciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 0 1 5 2.83 Kodiak Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The average target price of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. is $78.17, with potential upside of 93.73%. Kodiak Sciences Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $22.5 average target price and a 90.84% potential upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. seems more appealing than Kodiak Sciences Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. and Kodiak Sciences Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 80.7% and 46.3%. Insiders held 11.2% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Kodiak Sciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. -3.02% -0.51% -25.7% 12.38% 29.17% 16.39% Kodiak Sciences Inc. -14.69% -2.15% 65.23% 54.07% 0% 73.38%

For the past year Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has weaker performance than Kodiak Sciences Inc.

Summary

Kodiak Sciences Inc. beats Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates to treat neurological diseases, including rare disorders. Its advanced product candidate includes rimegepant, which is intended to initiate two Phase III clinical trials for the acute treatment of migraine; and trigriluzole, which is in a Phase II/III clinical trial used for the treatment of ataxias with an initial focus on spinocerebellar ataxia. The company also develops BHV-3500 for the prevention of chronic and episodic migraine; BHV-0223 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, a neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord; and BHV-5000 for the treatment of symptoms associated with Rett syndrome, such as breathing irregularities. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. is a subsidiary of Portage Biotech Inc.

Kodiak Sciences Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biologic that is in Phase I clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy. Its preclinical stage product candidates include KSI-501, a bispecific anti-interleukin 6/VEGF bioconjugate to target inflammation and abnormal angiogenesis in the pathogenesis of retinal vascular diseases; KSI-201, a recombinant mammalian cell expressed dual inhibitor antibody biopolymer bioconjugate for the treatment of wet AMD; and KSI-401, a recombinant mammalian cell expressed antibody biopolymer conjugate for the treatment of dry AMD. The company was formerly known as Oligasis, LLC and changed its name to Kodiak Sciences Inc. in September 2015. Kodiak Sciences Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.