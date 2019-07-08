Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (BHVN) and Homology Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) and Homology Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 49 0.00 N/A -5.29 0.00 Homology Medicines Inc. 23 286.67 N/A -1.52 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. and Homology Medicines Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 0.00% -201.4% -89.8% Homology Medicines Inc. 0.00% -39.1% -24.7%

Liquidity

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 9.6 while its Quick Ratio is 9.6. On the competitive side is, Homology Medicines Inc. which has a 8.7 Current Ratio and a 8.7 Quick Ratio. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Homology Medicines Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. and Homology Medicines Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 0 1 5 2.83 Homology Medicines Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.’s consensus target price is $79.17, while its potential upside is 84.46%. Competitively the consensus target price of Homology Medicines Inc. is $36, which is potential 97.59% upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Homology Medicines Inc. seems more appealing than Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 87.9% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. shares and 81.2% of Homology Medicines Inc. shares. About 6.9% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 8.76% of Homology Medicines Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. -0.8% 3.1% 39.55% 58.74% 115.41% 67.06% Homology Medicines Inc. 1.53% 0.4% -6.56% 11.82% 15.9% 0.72%

For the past year Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. was more bullish than Homology Medicines Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Homology Medicines Inc. beats Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates to treat neurological diseases, including rare disorders. Its advanced product candidate includes rimegepant, which is intended to initiate two Phase III clinical trials for the acute treatment of migraine; and trigriluzole, which is in a Phase II/III clinical trial used for the treatment of ataxias with an initial focus on spinocerebellar ataxia. The company also develops BHV-3500 for the prevention of chronic and episodic migraine; BHV-0223 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, a neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord; and BHV-5000 for the treatment of symptoms associated with Rett syndrome, such as breathing irregularities. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. is a subsidiary of Portage Biotech Inc.

Homology Medicines, Inc., a genetic medicines company, focuses on translating proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality across a range of genetic disorders. The company's various set of AAVHSCs allows company to target, via a single intravenous injection, a range of disease-relevant tissues, including the liver, central nervous system, bone marrow, lung, muscle and eye, across modalities?gene editing and gene therapy. Homology Medicines, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Bedford, Massachusetts.